SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, March 8

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: LOOKIN TO ROCK (2)

Best value: SKYTOWN (9)

FIRST: Debate is riding a forward line on the numbers; call in bottom-level claimer. Ice Road was a determined winner against pricier field last time; odds won't be on your side, however. Commandperformance bested top selection when second in last; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Lookin to Rock tallied solid final fraction when winning last; pairs up. Wildcat Annie, another last-race victor, logged crisp half-mile work in the interim. Brooklyn Rhapsody drops and owns fast figures on best efforts.

THIRD: Rock Star Rebel drops after non-stressful fifth in last; forward move predicted. Drive Thru could play out as the main speed with aggressive handling. Magic Beach delivered subpar efforts in last two but is competitive on best.

FOURTH: Bernieandtherose is riding a three-race winning streak; more to come. Lottie Margaret logged 10-length scores in last two starts; very dangerous. Howling Wind was second to 'Margaret' in last; could close the gap.

FIFTH: Shared Success is rested and tallies fast late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Willintoriskitall was a game second in last; be no surprise. Hey Toby exits front-end score in most recent; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Capt Jax Parrow drops into maiden claimer after never firing in well-bet debut; crisp 5-furlong work last week seals the deal. Damage was an improved third in last; worth long look. Play the Gray is fresh and should be favorably positioned near the front with Kendrick Carmouche aboard; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Will of a Womanne is training consistently for debut; trainer-rider combo is 2-for-3 in last 60 days. Lupine and Lightning Strike are uncoupled newcomers from the Christophe Clement barn; follow the money. Giulliana's Dream appears to be the best of the two that have started.

EIGHTH: Expected Value was pace- and trip-compromised last time; added furlong plays to strength. Doc Sullivan was a two-move third in last; more than good enough on best. Magical Ways should be aided by cutback to mile; very playable.

NINTH: Skytown pressed solid fractions when a clear-cut winner in key race last time; price should be generous. National Identity was a hard-fought second in last; bounces today? Mo Plex owns three wins, a second and a third from five starts; obvious contender.

10TH: Awesome Roberta could capitalize on unchallenged lead in bulky nightcap. Spun Size makes first start since moving to Charlie Baker barn; worth long look. Eleni makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very interesting. Sweet Lilac exits much-improved placing; dangerous.

Steve Matthews

More horse racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, March 81m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, March 71m read
Journalism beats odds-on favorite Barnes to win San Felipe on road to Kentucky Derby
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, March 21m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Feb. 281m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, March 11m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME