Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, March 8

Best bet: LOOKIN TO ROCK (2)

Best value: SKYTOWN (9)

FIRST: Debate is riding a forward line on the numbers; call in bottom-level claimer. Ice Road was a determined winner against pricier field last time; odds won't be on your side, however. Commandperformance bested top selection when second in last; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Lookin to Rock tallied solid final fraction when winning last; pairs up. Wildcat Annie, another last-race victor, logged crisp half-mile work in the interim. Brooklyn Rhapsody drops and owns fast figures on best efforts.

THIRD: Rock Star Rebel drops after non-stressful fifth in last; forward move predicted. Drive Thru could play out as the main speed with aggressive handling. Magic Beach delivered subpar efforts in last two but is competitive on best.

FOURTH: Bernieandtherose is riding a three-race winning streak; more to come. Lottie Margaret logged 10-length scores in last two starts; very dangerous. Howling Wind was second to 'Margaret' in last; could close the gap.

FIFTH: Shared Success is rested and tallies fast late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Willintoriskitall was a game second in last; be no surprise. Hey Toby exits front-end score in most recent; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Capt Jax Parrow drops into maiden claimer after never firing in well-bet debut; crisp 5-furlong work last week seals the deal. Damage was an improved third in last; worth long look. Play the Gray is fresh and should be favorably positioned near the front with Kendrick Carmouche aboard; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Will of a Womanne is training consistently for debut; trainer-rider combo is 2-for-3 in last 60 days. Lupine and Lightning Strike are uncoupled newcomers from the Christophe Clement barn; follow the money. Giulliana's Dream appears to be the best of the two that have started.

EIGHTH: Expected Value was pace- and trip-compromised last time; added furlong plays to strength. Doc Sullivan was a two-move third in last; more than good enough on best. Magical Ways should be aided by cutback to mile; very playable.

NINTH: Skytown pressed solid fractions when a clear-cut winner in key race last time; price should be generous. National Identity was a hard-fought second in last; bounces today? Mo Plex owns three wins, a second and a third from five starts; obvious contender.

10TH: Awesome Roberta could capitalize on unchallenged lead in bulky nightcap. Spun Size makes first start since moving to Charlie Baker barn; worth long look. Eleni makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very interesting. Sweet Lilac exits much-improved placing; dangerous.