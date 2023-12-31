Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Monday, Jan. 1

Best Bet: DISAPPEARANCE (8); Best Value: CENTAVO (6)

FIRST: Low Society tallied improved late-pace figure in last; slight cutback seals the deal. Tavin was done in by slow start in last; dangerous. Progeny holds sharp current form; be no surprise.

SECOND: Who Hoo Thats Me packs potent kick and lands in field with ample speed to set the table. Full Moon Madness bested top pick by nearly two lengths last time; big-time player. Kool Katmandu drilled three times since front-end score at Finger Lakes; worth long look.

THIRD: No Surrender displayed improved speed when a clear-cut second last time; more to give. Dudley Dickerson runs late and would be aided by pace meltdown. Compromiser makes peak start of form cycle and starts from fence; very interesting.

FOURTH: Capone wheels back in a hurry after wire-to-wire score on Thursday; takes another. Barnstorming makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; very playable. Uncle George is right in the thick of this on best efforts.

FIFTH: Starry Midnight could get the early jump with aggressive ride in compact field. Miss Kristy could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Dolce Sara is riding a healthy line on the numbers; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Centavo gets confident price boost after sharp placing in last; more in the tank. Ebben was a determined winner at Parx last time; 2-for-2 at the Big A. Critical Threat, a willing second d in last, owns faster back numbers; very interesting.

SEVENTH: My Man Matty, a front-running winner in last; projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Scilly Cay drops and makes third start of new form cycle; very playable. Warriors Revenge is fleet-footed and rested; must consider.

EIGHTH: Disappearance tallied rapid final fraction when winning last; pairs up. Reddington, another last-race winner, could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Winning Connection could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; big-time threat. Complete Agenda should be aided by cutback to mile; right in the thick of this.