Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Feb. 27

By Steve Matthews

Best bet: STURDY (8)

Best value: THAT'STHEFACTJACK (4)

FIRST: More Than Grace is fresh and projects as the main speed with proper ride. Stone Cold Kelly was second to a much-the-best winner in debut; dangerous. Luckforyou gets Lasix and makes third start of form cycle; don't ignore.

SECOND: Linda Rice entry: Patty Brown Eyes tallied solid final fraction when winning last and mate Pam Pam bounced last out; potent pairing. Backstretch Rose consistently delivers strong efforts; dangerous. Scarlet's Dream was less than a length behind Patty Brown Eyes last out; must consider.

THIRD: Castle Island should secure unchallenged lead with heads-up handling. O P Firecracker owns fast numbers and makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; worth long look. Narciso Dali was returning from nine-month layoff last time; improvement expected.

FOURTH: That'sthefactjack overcame plodding fractions to break maiden last out; call based on price potential. Majulu was a clear-cut second to a repeat winner in last; very dangerous. Lady Arwen exits game placing in last; must consider.

FIFTH: Certified Loverboy exits ultragame placing in last; more to come. Dr. Kraft is riding a forward line on the numbers; more than good enough on best efforts. Bold Victory could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Eastern Star makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; weakness of field is selection's strength. My Angel owns positional speed; big-time player. Nikki Brainburst should move forward in second start since two-month absence.

SEVENTH: Jackson's Dixie is fleet-footed and pulls weight from the field; best of 112 half-mile works on Feb. 1 is the clincher. Dolomite was second at 25 cents on the dollar last time; underlay once again. P Mutter Pickle was freshened for seven weeks after fast-figured win in most recent; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Sturdy has trained with a purpose for first start in nearly a year; packs potent late kick on best efforts. Badge of War was freshened after fast-figured placing on New Year's Day; dangerous. Cuando is quick from gate and could play out as the main speed; worth long look. Majestic Michael is training with a purpose for comeback from 11-month layoff; don't ignore.

