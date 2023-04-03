Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, April 6

Best bet: CUMBERLAND BLUES (5)

Best value: WARRIOR IN CHIEF (6)

FIRST: Midnight Rosie could find the mile distance right in her wheelhouse. K D Kakes has failed as the favorite in last three starts; burns more cash? Glocca Morra gets class drop; don't ignore.

SECOND: London Gold regressed in last after placings in prior two; class relief seals the deal. Sweet as Sugar owns field's fastest final numbers on best efforts. Ice Cold Gold could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; very playable.

THIRD: Melting Snow has won four in a row; more to give. Customerexperience could be the prime beneficiary if Melting Snow melts down in the lane. Baba is a front-running threat on "A" efforts; worth long look.

FOURTH: Glory Road should pack intensified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Lohengrin Two is fleet-footed and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Reed Kan wheels back in hurry for new barn after determined score last week; very interesting.

FIFTH: Cumberland Blues tallied swift late-pace figure when a tenacious winner in last; pairs up. Kaz Sugar Bank is a last-race winner at Penn National; price will be tempting. Spirit of St. Louis went to the sideline after fast-figure score in debut on Feb. 17; guaranteed underlay.

SIXTH: Warrior in Chief was a front-running winner last out and could get the early jump once again with heads-up handling. Caribbean drops and logs fast late-pace figures on best efforts; dangerous. Winter Pool has been idle since voided claim on Jan. 7; damaged goods?

SEVENTH: Celestial Moon is 2-for-2 on Big A loam; rates close nod in contentious field. Commandperformance has trained consistently for first start since last August; must consider. Tonal Impact has the benefit of the rail with aggressive rider at the helm; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Dream On Cara could be sitting in the garden spot with cutback to 6 furlongs. Splashy gets the meds for potent layoff barn; very playable. Danseur d'Oro was a clear-cut second in last; dangerous. Shaman Princess owns a second and a third from two starts; must be factored into the mix.