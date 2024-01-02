SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 6

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: CITY BLOCKS (1)

Best value: SADDLE UP JESSIE (8)

FIRST: City Blocks wheels back in a hurry after improved fourth on New Year's Eve; more to come. Fabulous Fox was a front-end second in last; be no surprise. Hannah Good is training with a purpose for debut; could be the goods.

SECOND: Bad Larry could get the early jump in compact field. Arrebato makes first start since gelded; worth long look. Youbetterbejoking was second at this level last time; must consider.

THIRD: Sweet Soddy J tallied fast internal and final numbers when a front-running winner at Laurel last out; ready for prime time. Regalo, another Maryland shipper, logged rapid final fraction when winning second in a row last time; dangerous. Drum Roll Please packs potent kick on best efforts.

FOURTH: Venge fell victim to fast fractions last time; softer flow predicted. Hero's Medal will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall; very playable. Bolt d'Plata is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

FIFTH: Diannesretiring makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; tight work tab seals the deal. Retail Man gets Lasix after failing as the favorite in last two starts; burns more cash? Savage Spirit adds blinkers and the meds and gets class drop to boot; very interesting.

SIXTH: Flying in Style failed to show customary early speed last time; blinkers on is key. Paschal Moon took backward step in last after strong placing in prior; rebound threat. Friday I'm in Love was an improved third in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Joey Freshwater projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive rider aloft. High Oak gets class relief and packs potent late wallop on "A" game; very dangerous. Jeff Fa Fa is speedy and must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Saddle Up Jessie owns fast late-pace figures and is riding a two-race winning streak; keeps on giving. Comparative has trained swiftly since clear-cut score in first start on Big A loam; very playable. She's Mo Bubbly was a determined winner in last; don't overlook.

NINTH: Mi Tres Por Ciento holds razor-sharp current condition; call in wide-open nightcap. Nobodyridesforfree should be aided by turnback to 6 furlongs. Heir Port is fleet-footed and drops; must consider. Can't Beat Me could land in exotics at fat number if pace collapse comes to pass.

