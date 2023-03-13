Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, March 17

Best bet: MIDTOWN LIGHTS (6)

Best value: SCHERZANDO (8)

FIRST: Balentina was pace- and trip-compromised last out; class drop seals the deal. Herecomes Scarlett also makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; dangerous. Graceful was a clear-cut second at this level last time; must consider.

SECOND: Greatest Love gets price jump after winning last by more than five lengths; takes another. Icy Reply is a front-end threat on best efforts. Saratoga Beauty plunges after failing to beat a runner in last; damaged goods?

THIRD: Bastet logged tightly grouped work tab for first start since September; call based on price. Run Up the Score drops and gets favorable cutback in distance. Raffinity also turns back to sprint; must consider.

FOURTH: Mayhem Miss has trained with a purpose since speed and fade in debut; tighter today. Spelterini owns three seconds and two thirds from six starts; another minor award? Risk Free also has nibbled for lesser spoils (three seconds, three thirds); exotics inclusion.

FIFTH: Pressure may not receive any front-end pressure if aggressively ridden from the gate; main speed. Clash A. J. could be sitting in the garden if top selection hits the wall. Norgay is another that would benefit from pace meltdown.

SIXTH: Midtown Lights tallied improved late-pace figure when a pole clear for second last time; added ground plays to strength. Monroe lived up to heavy tote support when winning debut by nearly seven lengths; likely underlay. Luna Loca is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SEVENTH: Pharoah's Heart was a fast-figured, front-running winner in last; more to come. Movie Moxy overcame horrendous start when victorious in last, very dangerous. Honey Money is right in the thick of this on "A" efforts.

EIGHTH: Scherzando compiled a string of crisp half-mile drills for first start since last spring; ready. On the Ledge was a much-improved second in last; big-time player. Ten Cent Town has finished second in both starts; logical contender. Empire Sky could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.