Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, March 10

Best bet: VIVE BIEN (8)

Best value: CARIBBEAN (3)

FIRST: Rapper Zapper drilled four times since even fourth in last; forward move predicted. Systemic Change failed as the favorite in last two starts; burns more cash? Alternate Reality fired crisp half-mile work last week; very interesting.

SECOND: Eight and Sand regressed last time after fast-figured effort in prior; rebounds. Central Pride makes third start of form cycle. Thirty Oysters concluded work tab with swift 5-furlong drill; follow the money.

THIRD: Caribbean exits hard-charging score in last; pairs up. Optic Way owns speed and fast numbers; very dangerous. Wild Banker is more than good enough on best efforts.

FOURTH: Cloud Music drops after pop-and-stop effort in debut; duly tightened. Legal Catch compiled tight work tab for first start since August; worth long look. Improper owns fast figures on "A" game; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Jester's Song is fresh and makes first start with selling tag; breakthrough predicted. Built to Last is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Volkert could be in the garden if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Saratoga Beauty was a winner after similar layoff last winter. Shasta Star is right in the thick of this on top efforts. Dame Cinco took backward step in last after three strong efforts; bounce-back potential.

SEVENTH: Bobby Bo is firing bullets for first start in 19 months; ready. Safalow's Mission was a game second in last; logical. Majestic Tiger exits fast-figured win in last; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Vive Bien needed last and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Super Quality wheels back in a hurry after 13-length maiden score this past Sunday; very playable. The Clobber was a fast-figured second at this level two back; must be factored into the mix. Star Attitude worked twice since breaking maiden on Feb. 2; don't ignore.