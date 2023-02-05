Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Feb. 9

Best bet: BIG BEAN CHRISTINE (3)

Best value: BIG TONY'S GIRL (8)

FIRST: That's My Business drops after failing to handle surface last time; call in weak opener. Will Be Famous will be tough to collar if allowed a soft lead. Pine Alley gets Lasix, blinkers and class relief; very interesting.

SECOND: Dee Boo regressed in last after determined win in prior; rebounds. Poppy's Pride is another that took backward step in last after sharply placing two back. Icy Storm packs potent late kick on best efforts.

THIRD: Big Bean Christine made menacing middle move into hot pace last time; more to give. Preposterous could be in the garden spot if fractions get hot and hectic. Diamond Collector will be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs; dangerous.

FOURTH: Rol Again Dancer is training with a purpose for first start in 67 days; rolls to lead with proper ride. Flashy Alex is off form but logged only win this surface and distance this past fall; mixed message. Basic Truth and Fire King are last-race winners that must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Miracle Mike is working consistently for first start since July; repeat of debut effort crushes these. Lifetime of Chance was an ultra-game second in last; logical contender. Disarmed owns three seconds and a third from six starts; another minor award?

SIXTH: Ginnsu Warrior was pace-compromised when a better-than-it-looks fourth in last; forward move predicted. Naked and Famous was a hard-fought maiden winner just 11 days ago; regresses today? Vive Bien has fallen on hard times after starting career with two fast-figured efforts; form reversal?

SEVENTH: Glory Road was a visually impressive winner at this level on New Year's Day; more to come. Two Thirty Five drops and gets favorable cutback; very playable. Lost in Rome is a late-running threat on "A" efforts.

EIGHTH: Big Tony's Girl wheels back in a hurry after front-running score on Jan. 29; pairs up. Shadolamo should pack amplified kick with turnback to 7 furlongs; very dangerous. Stone Creator owns fast numbers and is training swiftly for first start since Memorial Day; likely underlay.

NINTH: Connect the Brocks is riding a forward line on the numbers; call based on price in pitiful nightcap. Two Chuckles bested top selection by nearly two lengths when second on Jan. 8; be no surprise. Who Me owns speed and drops; worth long look. October Bliss makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; right in the thick of this.