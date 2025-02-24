Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, March 1

Best bet: HAGRID'S FLAME (9)

Best value: YO DADDY (6)

FIRST: Ten Run Rule was an improved fourth in last; timid call in race with four newcomers. Unbroken Chain drops into maiden claimer and adds blinkers; forward move expected. Kings and Queens debuts for white-hot, trainer-jockey combo; follow the money.

SECOND: Gypsy Dreaming makes first start since gelded and first outing with Lasix; improvement predicted. Grand Commander bounced last time after fast-figured second in debut; very dangerous. Stormin Sammy owns three seconds and a third from four starts; another minor award?

THIRD: Mia Nipotina tallied fast final fraction when breaking maiden by six lengths last time; more to come. Lady Sriracha, another last-race maiden winner, could fall through the cracks in the wagering. Proud Divi could play out as the main speed; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Top Gunner drilled four times since top-figured win last out; pairs up. Runninsonofagun delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency. Bold Journey could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Ariana Rye, a clear-cut second in last, owns stalker's style in contentious field. Catchphrase could play out as the speed of the speed with Kendrick Carmouche aboard. Embraceable Gal could be in the catbird seat if fractions get furious.

SIXTH: Yo Daddy is riding a two-race winning streak; gets black type today. Bank Frenzy, another that has won two in a row, is training sharply for return from two-month freshener; very dangerous. Law Professor makes third start of form cycle and owns fast back numbers.

SEVENTH: Drexel Hill tallied improved internal and final numbers when third in Fair Grounds stake last time; slight cutback to one-turn mile seals the deal. Volleyball Princess visually and numerically impressed when winning first start on Big A loam by 10 lengths; very dangerous. She's Fascinating broke maiden by more than eight lengths last out; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Sand Devil gamely gutted out third career win last time; more to come. Sacrosanct has yet to taste defeat in four starts; right with top selection on final numbers. Flood Zone tallied solid final fraction when breaking maiden at Gulfstream on Jan. 4; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Hagrid's Flame overcame soft pace to win second straight last time; takes another. Mighty Atlas was done in by fast fractions last out; dangerous with slower splits. Quick to Accuse packs potent kick on "A" efforts; worth long look.

10TH: Share the Ludt is fresh and training sharply; breakthrough predicted. Roofer is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Vekinda owns four wins and a third from five starts; another minor placing? Toga Dan debuts for solid first-out stable; stay tuned to the tote.