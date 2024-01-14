Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 18

Best bet: F F ROCKET (6)

Best value: CALL HER BLUFF (5)

FIRST: First Sons was done in by poor start in debut; crisp 5-furlong drill last week is the clincher. Majestic Arc tallied improved internal numbers in last; very interesting. Alpha Sonny makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Charisse is fresh, drops and returns to dirt; lone win on Big A loam. Leadership Ability could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Ocean Gateway owns fast back numbers; worth long look.

THIRD: Redemption Road projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Gun Maestro fired 3-furlong bullet since even fourth in last; very playable. Al's Frosted, an uncoupled barn mate of top pick, would be aided by pace meltdown.

FOURTH: Pretty Up was rested after hard-fought maiden win last month; three tight works for return seal the deal. Kaymus defeated 10 rivals when breaking maiden in last; dangerous. Tavin owns speed and drops; must consider.

FIFTH: Call Her Bluff gets class relief and first-time Lasix; breakthrough predicted. Find Your Joy owns speed, gets the meds and makes first start versus maiden claimers; big-time threat. Sol Emperatriz also is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: F F Rocket packs potent kick on "A" efforts; swift half-mile drill on Jan. 8 adds to appeal. Mi Tres Por Ciento consistently logs fast figures; dangerous. What's My Category drops and cuts back to sprint; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Amundson owns positional speed and tight work tab for first start in seven weeks; call in ultracompetitive dash. Rocket and Roll tallied solid final fraction when winning last; big-time player. The Institute is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Allied Attack logged 5-furlong drill since tough-trip third in last; primed. Li'l Lang was done in by fast fractions in debut; speedy and dangerous. Irish Tenor (outworked 198 rivals on Jan. 6) and Last Drink (training swiftly for Wes Ward) are newcomers that could come out running.