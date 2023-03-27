Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, March 30

Best bet: SCOCCIATORE (7)

Best value: REUNION TOUR (8)

FIRST: Connect the Brocks displayed improved speed in last; call in weak opener. Dudley Dickerson adds blinkers and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; dangerous. Uragano regressed last time after game placing in prior; bounce-back threat.

SECOND: Honest Banker has trained consistently since front-running score in debut; more to come. Lockbox was a change-of-pace fourth in last; very interesting. Lady Shylock has delivered strong efforts in all three starts; must consider.

THIRD: Montauk Daddy was an even fourth in key race at Laurel last out; rates timid call. Reed Kan takes suspicious price drop in first start since claimed; you've been warned. Mister Winston is training with a purpose for first start since September; odds will be tempting.

FOURTH: Regality projects as the main speed in paceless race. Ria's Angel packs potent late kick on "A" efforts; worth long look. Hang Tight could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Patty Cakes worked sharply since fast-figured win last time; pairs up. Racing Colors is riding a forward line on the numbers; dangerous. Anatolian logged eye-catching string of 5-furlong works for first start since July; big-time player.

SIXTH: Two Thirty Five makes return from 49-day freshener in first start for Rudy Rodriguez; winning effort on tap. Glory Road was a hard-charging winner in last; dangerous. Empty Tomb drops and owns fast back numbers; mixed message.

SEVENTH: Scocciatore gets confident price boost after sitting out jail time in first start for Rudy Rod; primed. Big Engine delivers big efforts like a well-oiled machine; very dangerous. Sheriff Bianco is another that always fires strong races; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Reunion Tour is 0-for-26 but may have finally found right field; cutback to 6 furlongs seals the deal. Stellwagen Banker is fleet-footed and could play out as the main speed. Iron Horizon gets blinkers/Lasix makeover; wake-up potential. Go Get the Bag is from a dam that has produced a stakes winner; follow the money.