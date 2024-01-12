Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 13

Best bet: LIVEHAPPY (1)

Best value: ZAPRUDER (5)

FIRST: Livehappy logged swift 5-furlong drill since displaying improved speed in last; more to come. Have You Heard was a tough-trip second in same last race as top selection; could easily take this. Ambition is training strongly for potent first-out barn; could be the goods.

SECOND: Clubhouse, a determined winner in last, owns fast back numbers; pairs up. Kentucky Joker was caught on worst part of muddy track last time; dangerous. Magnificent Mile logged three tight works last month for first start in eight weeks; worth a look.

THIRD: Shelly fits Chad Brown's signature pattern; ready. Lem Me Drink is 0-for-15 but owns fast figures; dangerous. First Class Cat made forward move in last; must consider.

FOURTH: Seba M drilled twice since useful third in last; breakthrough predicted. Liberty Central returns to maiden ranks after tough-trip fifth in last; very playable. Quiet Wisdom logged fast figures as a 2-year-old; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Zapruder was a last-to-first winner in most recent; fires another big shot. Predicted also won last and owns positional speed; very interesting. Complete Agenda drops and makes third start of form cycle; logical.

SIXTH: Gin Gin is working swiftly and has the benefit of rail at two turns. Princess Mayfair could play out as the speed of the speed in compact Busanda field. Class Act also is fleet-footed and logged win in first start on Big A loam; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Agility made menacing middle move in last; tighter in second start since five-month layoff. Doc Advantage could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Waralo consistently fires big efforts; must consider.

EIGHTH: Certified Loverboy packs potent late kick on "A" efforts; fresh and ready to fire. Expected Value is training with a purpose for first start since April for Chad Brown; could offer value. Mama's Gold is riding an impressive three-race winning streak; big-time player.

NINTH: Inonit should pack amplified wallop with cutback to mile. The Big Torpedo gets the meds after tough-trip fourth in last; crisp half-mile work last week adds to appeal. Vin Santo displayed improved speed in last; must be factored into the mix. Prophetic was done in by poor start in last; don't ignore.