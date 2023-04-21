Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, April 23

Best bet: APRIL ANTICS (1)

Best value: SILVER FIST (6)

FIRST: April Antics tallied solid final fraction when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. Raffinity owns speed and drops; dangerous. Freudian defeated top selection by five lengths on March 19; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Buckortwo compiled tight work tab for first start since July; barn is capable off the bench. Tunnel Vision gets Lasix and drops into maiden claimer; worth long look. Strategyforyou concluded work tab with crisp 5-furlong drill; very interesting.

THIRD: Exit Right projects as the controlling speed with aggressive handling. Reserve Currency took backward step in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebound threat. Afjan is a last-race winner that could be overlooked in the wagering; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Strange Fruit was a tough-trip third in last; rates close call. Ukrainian Princess owns two seconds and a third from three starts; logical. Apollonius is training swift for debut; could be the goods.

FIFTH: Warrior Richard was a determined maiden winner in last; takes another. Valenzan Day notched swift internal and final figures when winning last; could easily pair up. Inspeightoftrainer, another last-race winner, takes suspicious drop in price; your move.

SIXTH: Silver Fist is rested and could play out as the swiftest of the swift with heads-up handling. Royal Currency could be sitting in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Fancy Feline is another that would be aided by fast fractions.

SEVENTH: Surprise Boss bested a pair of next-out winners when a fast-figured victor last time; handles either surface. Fluid Situation is speedy and 1-for-1 on Big A sod; very playable. Turn of Events noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout before today's return; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Clover Street was a breakthrough maiden winner in last; more to come. Les Bon Temps fires strong efforts with machinelike consistency. Midtown Lights has drilled three times since clear-cut score in last; big-time player.

NINTH: Central Station drops after flashing improved speed in last; throw deep in wide-open nightcap. Eight and Sand could play out as the main speed. Red D G P is fresh and gets class relief. Blue Plate Special drops into maiden claimer for Brad Cox; right in the thick of this. Messi the Magician outworked 189 rivals in half-mile drill last week; follow the money.