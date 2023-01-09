Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 12

Best bet: MAJESTIC TIGER (6)

Best value: AMADEUS MUSIC (2)

FIRST: Callaloo logged solid late-pace figures in both starts; blinkers on is key. My Man Matty has trained strongly since second to a repeat winner in debut; big-time player. Empire Sky is a late-running threat on best.

SECOND: Amadeus Music tallied fast final fraction when a dominant winner on New Year's Eve; more to come. Good Skate drops after game placing in last; logical. Win for Gold is a front-end threat on best efforts.

THIRD: Lohengrin Two projects as the main speed on the rail with proper handling. Mr. Pete will be sitting in the catbird seat if top selection is poorly ridden. Cavaradossi also would be aided by pace meltdown.

FOURTH: Will Be Famous owns speed, drops and gets the meds; call in weak field. Miss Mia Lia could be the late-runner to benefit the most if top selection wilts. Tap It Up is rested and gets Lasix; very interesting.

FIFTH: Queens Over Threes is training with a purpose for first start in seven weeks. Blanchiment could prove very tough on a soft lead. Midnight Rosie was compromised by wide trip in debut; very interesting.

SIXTH: Majestic Tiger has worked two times since improved placing in last; breakthrough predicted. Turnsandconditions, training consistently for local debut, owns speed and fast figures; dangerous. Brunate fired 3-furlong bullet since finishing less than two lengths behind top pick on Dec. 10; must consider.

SEVENTH: Suspended Campaign notched sizzling final fraction when a clear-cut winner in last; takes another. Mercy Mercy is riding a three-race winning streak for Fair Hill-based barn; worth long look. Spiked owns a win and three seconds from five starts; likely underlay.

EIGHTH: Idaka is rested and owns positional speed; call based on price. Knot Anymore also is fleet-footed and gets class relief; very dangerous. Left Leaning Lucy should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs. Princess Pinky makes first start since claimed by high-percentage stable; must be factored into the mix.