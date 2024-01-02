Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 5

Best bet: SECURITY CODE (7)

Best value: EASTERN STAR (8)

FIRST: Twirling Vine fired half-mile bullet since displaying newfound speed in last; more to give. Hard Traveler could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Clever Forever owns two seconds and a third from five starts; logical, short-priced player.

SECOND: Speights Dance took backward step in last after fast-figured placing in prior; rebounds. Dolce Veloce also regressed in last after fourth in well-bet debut; dangerous. Mangia was seven lengths clear of third finisher when second last time; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Solib drops after showing improved early zip in last; return to rating tactics recommended. Behind the Couch is riding a forward line on the numbers; dangerous. Beautiful Karen needed last and gets confident price boost today; very interesting.

FOURTH: Swifty Devil made middle move and flattened versus pricier last time; tighter today. Grumley is training consistently for first start since September; price will be tempting. Hot Rod Rumble is speedy, rested and logged both wins on Big A loam; very interesting.

FIFTH: Grumps Lil Tots packs potent kick on best efforts; timid call in cheap field. Pit Boss was an improved third in last; dangerous. Cool Quartet was a game second in last and outworked 72 rivals in half-mile bullet on Dec. 21; must consider.

SIXTH: Solo in Paris was done in by rough trip in NY-bred stakes last out; more than good enough on "A" effort. Badlands Ruler was freshened after front-end maiden score this past fall; worth long look. Khadullah displays a profile that's strikingly similar to Badlands Ruler; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Security Code tallied swift internal numbers in last after late-running second two back; breakthrough predicted. I'mhavingamoment is fresh and owns fast final figures; big-time threat. Icy Reply overcame wide trip when a clear-cut winner in last; very playable.

EIGHTH: Eastern Star was a change-of-pace fourth in last; primed for best. Ghostbustin was a hard-fought second in debut; bounces today? She's a Natural (0-for-17) and Foxy Cara (0-for-11) can't find winner's circle but each owns fast numbers; mixed message.