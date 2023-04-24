Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, April 27

Best bet: GLORY ROAD (6)

Best value: RUNNINGWSCISSORS (7)

FIRST: Home for Christmas projects as the dominant speed with proper handling. New Ginya, an uncoupled barn mate of top selection, made sustained rally to win last; dangerous. Sanura is riding a two-race winning streak (albeit with a year between starts); must consider.

SECOND: Joey the Fish lacks speed but drops and should offer playable price. Wicked Lady should be aided by turnback to 7 furlongs. Afilada is another that cuts back to more manageable distance.

THIRD: Fabulously Funny could get the early jump with aggressive rider aloft. Sweetlou'sgotaces is fresh and gets first-time Lasix; dangerous. Love Appeals could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Erin's Enthusiasm is riding a forward line on internal and final numbers. Linny Kate could impact if pace gets hot and hectic. Be Up bounced in last after strong win in prior.

FIFTH: Pop Coyer switches surfaces for potent turf-to-dirt barn; timid call in race that's loaded with newcomers. On the Ledge could play out as the speed of the speed; worth long look. Freudmein was a hard-fought second in debut; regresses today?

SIXTH: Glory Road gets price boost after determined win in last; takes another. Nuclear Option is speedy and rested; very interesting. Russian to Win packs potent kick on best efforts; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Runningwscissors moves to grass and gets confident class hike after even fourth in last; forward move predicted. Yarrow packs powerful late wallop on "A" game; very dangerous. Me 'n Sap will be favorably positioned near the front; don't overlook.

EIGHTH: Thunderian logged fast late-pace figures in last two starts; more to come. Dreaming of Smarty is fleet-footed and can prove very tough on an uncontested lead. American Grant can impact if pace meltdown ensues. Paros failed to get the job done when 90 cents on the dollar last out; burns more cash today?