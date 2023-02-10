Ed McNamara's Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Feb. 11

Best bet: ARCTIC ARROGANCE (9)

Best value: PATIENT CAPITAL (8)

FIRST: Monroe, by solid sprint sire Kantharos, training impressively for Pletcher in Florida for her debut. Naughty Nan adds Lasix after decent fourth in rough-trip debut. Queens Over Threes just missed vs. cheaper in first start.

SECOND: Ruvies in Time has speed, five wins at The Big A, seven wins at the distance. Masked Marauder just missed at this level going 7 furlongs but is 0-for-4 at 6. Bronx Bomber, a recent winner vs. lesser, goes for Kantarmaci, who wins at 20% first time off the claim.

THIRD: Laurel shipper Drew's Gold (2-for-2) has tactical speed and finishes well. Looks tough in the Jimmy Winkfield Stakes. Kool Kathmandu wired field by 5 1/2 lengths in slop last out after solid third in debut on fast track. Joey Freshwater, 2-for-2 on off tracks, must prove he's not just a mudder.

FOURTH: Rodriguez entry: Tenebris didn't miss by much in last two on wet tracks and was 2-for-2 on fast last summer at Monmouth. Stablemate Joey Loose Lips is 5-for-9 in the money. Speedy Ikigai tends to tire late; second in all three at 6 furlongs. Win for Gold, just claimed by Linda Rice, is 2-for-6 at Aqueduct.

FIFTH: Time for a semi-educated guess in a scramble of 1-for-lifetime claimers. Holiday Jazz may be quickest of a weak group. Woodbine shipper Ben's Sunny Island can win main-track debut if he repeats his form on synthetic. Class dropper Riding On a Winner likes to be third.

SIXTH: Moore's Law, by hot young sire Good Magic, debuts with sharp works for Chad Brown. First-timer Everso Mischievous, by super stallion Into Mischief, has a similar profile for Brad Cox. Mo Than Luck has been second and third despite poor starts; gets it right third time?

SEVENTH: Fans of the course-and-distance angle will like Swift Tap (two wins at a mile last fall at Aqueduct). Grumps Little Tots also likes a mile (four wins) and Big A (four wins), but deep closer needs a pace setup he may not get. Crypto Cash 8-for-12 in the money at a mile.

EIGHTH: Patient Capital adds blinkers for Maker, which could produce breakthrough (four seconds, one win in six mile races). Macallan cuts back after an even fourth at 9 furlongs at Churchill. Silver Seeker comes off big-figure score at 19-1 odds going 7 furlongs; first time at mile on dirt.

NINTH: Arctic Arrogance, tough New York-bred who ran second in Grade 2 Remsen, adds blinkers and holds class edge in Grade 3 Withers; never worse than second in five starts. Hit Show stretches out to 1 1/8 for Cox after cruising in one-turn mile at Churchill; main rival. Jungfrau was fourth for Mott at 9 furlongs but pedigree (by Arrogate out of a Tapit mare) says give him another chance.

10TH: Central Love drops in class, adds Lasix off November claim by Rice. Looks best in very weak group. First-timers Willintoriskitall and Bustinupishardtodo wouldn't have to be much to slip into the trifecta.