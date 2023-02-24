Ed McNamara's Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Feb. 25

Best bet: KITTEN'S APPEAL (7th)

Best value: DUST DEVIL (6th)

FIRST: Who Me was in the money three times (two close seconds) at this level; best guess in a formless field. Wonker Warrior logged bullet work for debut; wouldn't have to be much to win this. Four Eyes was distant second vs. weaker, and somebody has to be third.

SECOND: My Man Matty faded to third after setting hot fractions at 6 1/2 furlongs; turnback to 6 makes the difference. He'll have to avoid a duel with need-to-lead Lohengrin Two, who wired cheaper last race. Uno, a six-time winner with tactical speed, could pick up the pieces from a pace battle.

THIRD: Maker's Candy, trained by Mike Maker, tries New York-bred stakes after front-running rout of maidens; top figure at mile. Starquist (4-for-4 in the money) ran third here last fall in state-bred stakes at a mile. D'ont Lose Cruz stretches out after going 2-for-4 in sprints, including a stakes.

FOURTH: Fabulous factoid: Lastchanceatglory may have set a record by being claimed in his last eight races. He's consistent, speedy, likes track, distance and won at this grade. Prince of Pharoahs steps up a class after ending 0-for-16 Big A schneid in $32,000 claimer in which he beat Gentleman Joe by 3 1/2.

FIFTH: Grannys Connection tries state-breds at 6 furlongs after wiring open-company maidens at 7. Royal Currency has chronic seconditis (seven times in 13 starts). Jet Set Juliet is quick early but only win was a $25G maiden claimer.

SIXTH: Dust Devil gets 100% price boost by Noda, who wins 17% off the claim; four-time Big A winner beat better here last summer. Lil Commissioner was second, third vs. slightly cheaper in last two. Mount Travers, two-time winner at 7 furlongs, could surprise off Maker claim.

SEVENTH: Kitten's Appeal has tactical speed, finishes well and is 6-for-7 in the money. Captainsdaughter is strong finisher with course-and-distance win. Lady Milagro has some back class but gave up the lead in her last six.

EIGHTH: Miles D, a 2021 stakes winner and third in Travers, gets class relief from Chad Brown after dud as 9-5 favorite in Grade 3 at Gulfstream. Repo Rocks, in career form and working brilliantly, tries for fourth straight stakes victory. Bourbonic, upset winner of 2021 Wood Memorial, will be coming from far back.

NINTH: Speedy Dads Good Runner is likely favorite off troubled second at course, distance against this kind. Bold Honor debuts for Rob Atras; not much to beat in basement maiden claimer. Threethirtythree closed to just miss at this level.