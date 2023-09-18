SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Thursday, Sept. 21

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: DUKE OF HAZZARD (4)

Best value: BUSINESS MODEL (2)

FIRST: Perliano worked three times since displaying improved speed in last; first start since gelded seals the deal. Mischief Joke owns four seconds from five starts; runner-up again? Mama's Dream is from a dam that has produced six winners from six foals to race.

SECOND: Business Model gets confident price boost after dominant win in last; takes another. Baby Yoda owns a win and a second on Big A loam; very interesting. Best Actor owns speed but has failed as the favorite in last three starts; mixed message.

THIRD: Lookin At Roses, a Parx shipper, is fresh and owns favorable stalker's style; ready for prime time. Cut the Cord, a "soft" winner in last, owns fast back numbers; very playable. Mystic Night owns three wins from four starts at the Big A; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Duke of Hazzard jumps in price after drawing off to clear-cut score last time; more to come. Winfromwithin is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Kuramata makes third start of form cycle; likely underlay.

FIFTH: Isola should pack amplified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Material Witness was a game third on Kentucky Downs' demanding turf course; dangerous. Catskill Humor was given 55-day freshener after claimed in last; can impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Forty Two Ace is fleet-footed and projects as the controlling speed with heads-up handling. Six Percent looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Rocco Strong, another that would be aided by pace meltdown, was second to a repeat winner in last; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Ronstadt tallied rapid late-pace figure when winning key race at Monmouth last out; pairs up. Tide of the Sea owns speed, drops and gets favorable cutback in distance; don't ignore. Exact Estimate packs potent kick on best efforts; must consider.

EIGHTH: D'ont Lose Cruz owns speed and is training with a purpose for first start since March; primed. Perfect Munnings could be ripe to bounce at short odds after monstrous top-figured win in last; you've been warned. Brew Pub is rested and packs potent kick on best efforts; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Thatsmyboxer exits sprints and should be favorably positioned near the front in bulky field. Fast Study was a game second at 54-1 on turf two starts back; worth long look. Zapruder makes first start since claimed by Joe Sharp; worth long look. Screw Loose will be aided by return to turf.

