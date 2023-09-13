Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Thursday, Sept. 14

Best bet: QUALITY CHIC (2)

Best value: YOGI (8)

FIRST: L'Imperator owns a win over Belmont fences. Snap Decision looms the main speed. Cibolian was a winner in last start.

SECOND: Quality Chic tallied improved late-pace figure in last; more to come. Braggadocious gets favorable turnback in distance. Black Rain should move forward in second start; don't ignore.

THIRD: Aggelos the Great compiled tight work tab since third as the favorite in debut; another chance. Catalina Crush logged two swift half-mile drills since third in debut; very dangerous. In a Minute is training sharply for debut; follow the money.

FOURTH: Spinning Colors is riding a two-race winning streak; keeps on giving. Collaboration owns speed and drops; worth long look. Stella Mars packs potent kick on best efforts.

FIFTH: Strong Light was compromised by slow pace and wide trip last time; price will be on your side. Happy Bob could prove tough on a soft lead. Gut Feeling is another that will be favorably positioned near the front; very interesting.

SIXTH: Don Vino Vici was a non-stressful sixth in debut; improvement predicted. Piccata Prince, in money in both starts, looms a logical, short-priced player. Mikealicious compiled fast work slate for first start; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: I'mhavingamoment gets call if race is moved to wet dirt. To a T, another MTO, was a clear-cut winner in last. Obrigada also is an MTO that won last start; must consider. Play the Music could play out as the main speed. Dekanter is 1-for-1 on Big A sod; dangerous.

EIGHTH: Yogi bounced last time after two fast-figured placings; rebounds. Ghostly Girl owns speed, adds blinkers and cuts back in distance; lots of angles. Divine Cross logged only win on Big A loam; don't overlook.

NINTH: Eddie the Great drops and drilled two times since last start; wake-up call. He's Got It could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Ghostly Prince holds razor-sharp current condition; worth long look.

10TH: Teresa gets the nod if race is switched to dirt. True Martini was a tough-trip sixth in last; very interesting. Dance With Me Babe is fresh and training with a purpose. Cerretta owns a second and a third in two starts on Aqueduct turf; must consider.