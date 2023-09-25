Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Friday, Sept. 29

Best bet: LINNY KATE (7)

Best value: BARRAGE (5)

FIRST: Scherzando is 0-for-19 but takes opener with top effort. Bustino Santino adds blinkers after showing improved speed in last; dangerous. Okaloosa also displayed newfound early foot in last; must consider.

SECOND: Complete Agenda makes third start of form cycle; big effort on tap. Paddington could play out as the speed of the speed; worth long look. Mistical Curlin also is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Souper Catch is riding a forward line on the numbers. Sprinklehead adds blinkers and could play out as the controlling speed. Hang Tight would be aided by pace meltdown.

FOURTH: Swoop to Finish tallied solid final fraction when a clear-cut second in last. Royal Dame consistently fires strong efforts; very interesting. Poet's Woods owns sprinter's speed and could prove tough on a soft lead.

FIFTH: Barrage logged a sizzling late-pace figure when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Jerry the Nipper holds sharp form and will be favorably positioned near the front. City Man is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Drum Roll Please was 13 lengths clear of third finisher when second in last; more to give. Hunt Ball has worked strongly since sharp placing in first start; dangerous. Pentathlon is training swiftly for second start; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Linny Kate drops and returns to dirt; improvement predicted. Suspended Campaign packs potent kick on "A" efforts; big-time player. Mariah's Fortune takes suspicious price plunge in first start since claimed; fire sale?

EIGHTH: Empire Sky owns late-running style that could be well served in probable pace dynamics. Icy Flavor could play out as the main speed; must respect. Dreampoint was a winner in most recent turf start; worth long look.

NINTH: I'mhavingamoment has trained sharply since freshened after winning two in a row this past summer; keeps on giving. White Chocolate, a front-running maiden winner in last, could play out as the controlling speed once again. Obrigada owns four wins from six starts; hard to eliminate.

10TH: Sunset Louise is quick from gate and projects as the dominant speed in turf debut. Fluffy Socks could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Not So Close was a front-end winner in last; must be factored into the mix.

11TH: Uncle Eddie was a change-of-pace fifth last time; two works in the interim seal the deal. Remember the Name drops after speed and fade in debut; dangerous. Crown That Saint also gets class relief; don't dismiss. Guanare makes first start since moving to Rick Dutrow barn; worth long look.