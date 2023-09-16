SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Sunday, Sept. 17

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: KERRY (2)

Best value: BE OF COURAGE (9)

FIRST: Shaky Pants was an improved sixth in last; makes another forward move. Treble Clef (sharp works) and New York Strong (win-early breeding) are newcomers that must be factored into the mix. Party With Smarty could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Kerry fired 5-furlong bullet since clear-cut win in last; pairs up. Im Just Kidding drops and gets favorable cutback; dangerous. Itsakeyper consistently logs strong efforts; big-time player.

THIRD: Movie Moxy gets the call if race is moved to dirt. Traffic Song is firing bullets for first start since seven-week freshener. Messidor packs potent kick on best efforts. Faith in Humanity owns three wins and a second from four starts; paltry price is the problem.

FOURTH: Ringy Dingy was done in by pace pressure in debut; call based on price potential. Catherine Wheel could be ripe to bounce at short ticket after hard-fought placing in first start. Matagora Bay is from a dam that has thrown three winners from five foals to race; stay tuned to the tote.

FIFTH: B D Saints made menacing middle move when a sharp third last time; more to give. Frozen Four tallied swift late-pace figure when third in lone grass start; very playable. Vin Santo was victimized by soft fractions in debut; worth long look at long price.

SIXTH: Blame D Rule Maker notched swift final fraction in last on Monmouth turf; needs scratches to get in. Fredo, another on AE list, is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Miracle Mike should be aided by return to grass. Quality G is more than good enough on best efforts.

SEVENTH: Kbcya Later fired 5-furlong bullet for first start in 50 days; main speed. Hyper Speed could be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Moving Pictures regressed in last start after hard-fought placing in prior; bounce-back potential.

EIGHTH: Costa Terra consistently logs fast late-pace and final figures; slight cutback in distance is a key. Southern District is speedy and starts from the fence; worth long look. Film Star owns two wins and five seconds from last seven starts; hard to eliminate.

NINTH: Be of Courage tallied rapid late-pace figure in last; 3-furlong blowout on Thursday is the clincher. Timbuktu is working swiftly for first start in 45 days; very dangerous. Whistler's Honor could easily impact if fractions get hot and hectic. Lachaise is fresh and training sharply; right in the thick of this.

Steve Matthews

More horse racing

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME