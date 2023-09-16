Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Sunday, Sept. 17

Best bet: KERRY (2)

Best value: BE OF COURAGE (9)

FIRST: Shaky Pants was an improved sixth in last; makes another forward move. Treble Clef (sharp works) and New York Strong (win-early breeding) are newcomers that must be factored into the mix. Party With Smarty could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Kerry fired 5-furlong bullet since clear-cut win in last; pairs up. Im Just Kidding drops and gets favorable cutback; dangerous. Itsakeyper consistently logs strong efforts; big-time player.

THIRD: Movie Moxy gets the call if race is moved to dirt. Traffic Song is firing bullets for first start since seven-week freshener. Messidor packs potent kick on best efforts. Faith in Humanity owns three wins and a second from four starts; paltry price is the problem.

FOURTH: Ringy Dingy was done in by pace pressure in debut; call based on price potential. Catherine Wheel could be ripe to bounce at short ticket after hard-fought placing in first start. Matagora Bay is from a dam that has thrown three winners from five foals to race; stay tuned to the tote.

FIFTH: B D Saints made menacing middle move when a sharp third last time; more to give. Frozen Four tallied swift late-pace figure when third in lone grass start; very playable. Vin Santo was victimized by soft fractions in debut; worth long look at long price.

SIXTH: Blame D Rule Maker notched swift final fraction in last on Monmouth turf; needs scratches to get in. Fredo, another on AE list, is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Miracle Mike should be aided by return to grass. Quality G is more than good enough on best efforts.

SEVENTH: Kbcya Later fired 5-furlong bullet for first start in 50 days; main speed. Hyper Speed could be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Moving Pictures regressed in last start after hard-fought placing in prior; bounce-back potential.

EIGHTH: Costa Terra consistently logs fast late-pace and final figures; slight cutback in distance is a key. Southern District is speedy and starts from the fence; worth long look. Film Star owns two wins and five seconds from last seven starts; hard to eliminate.

NINTH: Be of Courage tallied rapid late-pace figure in last; 3-furlong blowout on Thursday is the clincher. Timbuktu is working swiftly for first start in 45 days; very dangerous. Whistler's Honor could easily impact if fractions get hot and hectic. Lachaise is fresh and training sharply; right in the thick of this.