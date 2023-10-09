Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Thursday, Oct. 12

Best bet: LOON CRY (6)

Best value: HEY MAMALUKE (8)

FIRST: She's All Business was compromised by slow start in debut; two works in the interim seal the deal. Red Burgundy owns sprinter's speed and could prove tough to catch on a soft lead. Starsinthecity, a January foal, debuts for Linda Rice; follow the money.

SECOND: Bussia compiled tight work tab for first start since July; solid layoff barn. Teresa is another that has trained consistently since debut this past summer; worth long look. Sweet Liberty should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs.

THIRD: Business Model should pack enhanced kick with turnback to shorter sprint. Andiamo a Firenze, a front-end winner in last at Delaware, could play out as the main speed once again. Bold Journey is fresh, owns fast figures and loves Big A surface; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Notinamillionyears fits the classic Chad Brown profile; forward move predicted. Le Beau displayed newfound speed in last; dangerous. I'm a Sure Thing has the benefit of the hedge on tight-turned course.

FIFTH: Jacobson entry: Salto de Tigre makes quick return and mate Allaboutthemoney gets class relief after bouncing last out; potent pairing. Bold Victory packs powerful kick on best efforts. Dontbelate owns fast back numbers; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Loon Cry was a last-to-first winner in most recent; takes another. Poet's Woods is speedy and rested; very interesting. Lost My Sock is 1-for-1 on Big A turf; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Rheaume logs fast late-pace figures on best efforts. Lady Jasmine is fresh and drops to lifetime low; very interesting. Saratoga Chrome was overmatched last time; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Hey Mamaluke was a front-running winner the last time she touched Big A loam; history repeats. Mosienko packs potent wallop on best efforts; dangerous. Rachel's Rock gets confident price boost in first start on NYRA circuit; must respect.

NINTH: Bustino Santino adds blinkers and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive rider aboard. Scherzando is 0-for-19 but packs potent late kick; be no surprise. Okaloosa is lightly raced with ample room for improvement; must consider. Kid Emerald compiled tight work tab for first start since July; price will be tempting.