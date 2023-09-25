Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Thursday, Sept. 28

Best bet: JAMESTOWN (3)

Best value: CERTIFIED LOVERBOY (4)

FIRST: Backstretch Rose logged fast final fraction when second last time; more to give. Caitlinhergrtness could prove very tough on a soft lead. Classy Mischief returns to maiden ranks; very playable.

SECOND: Bowl of Cherries drops and returns to dirt; six works since last start seals the deal. Timed Out consistently delivers strong efforts; very dangerous. Beautiful Karen's speed must be respected.

THIRD: Jamestown should pack amplified kick with cutback to shorter route. Scat Tu Tap is speedy, rested and training with a purpose; very interesting Sacred Rhyme makes third start of form cycle; must consider.

FOURTH: Certified Loverboy tallied rapid late-pace figure when winning by nearly three lengths last out; pairs up. Abadin took backward step in last after three sharp efforts to start career; dangerous. Sundaeswithsandy is another that bounced last time; rebound threat.

FIFTH: Falfurrias is from a dam that has produced two turf winners; surface switch is key. Spirit Prince tallied solid late-pace figures in both starts; big-time player. Malarchuk debuts for Chad Brown; follow the money.

SIXTH: Famous Gent owns favorable sit-and-pounce style. Son of a Birch is rested and drops to proper allowance condition; dangerous. Monet Never regressed in last after hard-charging maiden score in prior; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Holder Close was a non-stressful fourth in debut; forward move predicted. Book of Wisdom has finished second in both starts; runner-up again? Landed debuts for Wes Ward; could be the goods.

EIGHTH: Mister J T has won three of last four on smaller circuits; ready for prime time. Bourbon's Hope is rested and owns speed and fast figures; serious contender. Winning Drive turns back to distance of six of seven lifetime wins; very interesting.

NINTH: Battle Scars was eliminated at the start last time; throw deep in wide-open field. Winners Laugh is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Runningwscissors is a big-time player if able to escape AE list.

10TH: Elevated Causeway owns field's fastest late-pace figures. Sixwillberich owns valuable positional speed; worth long look. Bolt d'Plata was compromised by wide trip in last; very playable. Collect From Ike owns fast back numbers.