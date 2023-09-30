Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Wednesday, Oct. 4

Best bet: AGATE ROAD (7)

Best value: ROB THE BANK (10)

FIRST: Blue Eighty Five makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and third start of form cycle. Taporical was second in last two starts; another placing? Two's a Crowd displayed newfound speed in last; very interesting.

SECOND: Printrack, a front-end winner in last, gets confident two-level price hike in first start since claimed. Beachwalker packs potent kick on best efforts. Chateau's speed must be respected.

THIRD: Colloquy drilled three times since dominant score on July 28; ready for return. Aggregation owns speed and adds blinkers; dangerous. Shadow Dragon logs fast figures on best efforts; must consider.

FOURTH: Into Happiness was freshened after winning three straight this summer; picks up where she left off. Good Sam hails from Chad Brown barn and owns two wins and two seconds from four starts; guaranteed underlay. Lady Milagro could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FIFTH: Later Darling logged fast late-pace figures in both starts; aggressive jump into stakes field. Camila T was an ultra-impressive winner in debut at Monmouth; very playable. Memorialize overcame tough trip to win last; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Break the Ice is rested and gets class relief; forward move predicted. Proven Hope was a fast-figured second in most recent dirt start; worth long look. Papi On Ice could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

SEVENTH: Agate Road tallied sizzling final fraction when a surging maiden winner last time; pairs up. Tropandhagen was a pace-pressing winner in debut on Monmouth turf; very interesting. Triple Espresso passed nine rivals in the stretch when a game second in debut; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Know It All Audrey logged all six wins on Big A loam; gets No. 7. Tough Street delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency. Pretti Xtreme bounced last time after fast-figured win in prior; rebound threat.

NINTH: Be of Courage was pace- and position-compromised last time; set for best in third start of form cycle. I'm Very Busy also makes peak outing since layoff and owns swift numbers; be no surprise. Fredo owns speed and starts from the hedge; big-time contender.

10TH: Rob the Bank worked three times since useful fourth in debut; forward move predicted. Nano Man was a strong second in first start; very dangerous. Savage Spirit was gelded since last start; worth long look. Set compiled strong work tab for debut; could be the goods.