Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Sunday, Oct. 1

Best bet: STERLING SILVER (5)

Best value: SAIL WITH THE WIND (10)

FIRST: Call Her Bluff gets call if race is moved to dirt. Snarky could get early jump in big field. Dusk has trained sharply since fourth in key-race debut.

SECOND: Change of Command drilled three times since speed and fade in debut; duly tightened. Sea Streak was nearly nine lengths clear of third finisher when second in first start; dangerous. Electric Eel was dq'd from determined victory in last start; must consider.

THIRD: Great Navigator tallied fast late-pace and final figures when winning by 10 lengths last time at Monmouth; ready for prime time. Cody's Wish could dominate this group if able to replicate numbers from this past summer; certain underlay. Cowan, a winner at Charles Town last out, could impact on "A" game; worth long look.

FOURTH: Outlier engaged swift splits when a game second in last at Pimlico; main speed with proper ride. Swiftsure was a fast-figured winner in last; very playable. Guntown packs potent kick on best efforts; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Sterling Silver regressed in last after swift-figured score in prior; rebounds. Beguine has trained sharply since front-running win at Laurel in July; very interesting. Caramel Swirl failed to fire best shot on wet surface last time; dangerous on dry land.

SIXTH: Astronaut owns tractable running style and handles marathon distance. War Like Goddess is rested and 1-for-1 on Big A sod. Adhamo logged series of stamina-building works for Chad Brown; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Costa Terra will be aided by slight cutback in distance. Zandon owns six placings from 12 starts; second best again? Film Star is riding a two-race winning streak; deserves long look.

EIGHTH: Rocket and Roll tallied rapid final fraction when breaking maiden last out; more to give. Be the Boss could play out as the controlling front-runner with aggressive handling. Callaloo logged both wins on Big A loam; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Steel Lute notched swift late-pace figure when second in debut; gets there today. Dancing Dean is from a dam that has produced two turf winners; price will be tempting. Spendalot debuts for Chad Brown; follow the money.

10TH: Sail With the Wind exits convincing, pace-pressing score last time; pairs up at a price. Can't Fool Me overcame soft pace and wide trip to win last; very dangerous. Lady Jasmine is fresh and should be favorably positioned near the front; don't overlook.

11TH: Perfectly Mperfect drops into maiden claimer after speed and fade in debut; throw deep in wide-open nightcap. Necessaryandproper debuts for streaking Rick Dutrow barn; could be the goods. Alley's Song (concluded work tab with bullet drill) and Dancing Liana (win-early bloodlines) are two more newcomers that demand paddock and tote scrutiny. Wise Conversation gets class relief; price will be tempting.