Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Saturday, Sept. 16

Best bet: CASTLE CHAOS (8)

Best value: WARRIOR RICHARD (7)

FIRST: Private Desire compiled tight work tab since useful fourth in debut; improvement predicted. Hurricane Nelson was a hard-fought second in first start; regresses today? Bounteous concluded training slate with 5-furlong bullet; could be the goods.

SECOND: Victorious Wave has won four of last five; more to come. Bezos owns speed and fast back numbers; price will be tempting. Ocean's Reserve bounced last time after winning two in a row at Saratoga; don't ignore.

THIRD: Akayla gets Lasix and is Chad Brown 101. War Princess could play out as the main speed on the hedge. Vanished also is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Poppy's Pride was a front-running winner in last; more to come. Air Show is riding a forward line on the numbers; dangerous. Flamingo Hawk could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Cyber Ninja is 1-for-1 at the marathon distance; rail draw seals the deal. Catch That Party could be in the garden spot if top pick hits the wall. Ramblin' Wreck consistently delivers strong efforts; be no surprise.

SIXTH: Ever So Sweet was done in by swift splits last time; softer flow predicted. Progeny should be aided by cutback in distance; big-time player. Mitole Magic debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

SEVENTH: Warrior Richard tallied fast final fraction when a tough-trip fifth in last; added furlong is the clincher. Thunderian took backward step in last after fast-figured placing in prior; rebound threat. Ride Up fired 5-furlong bullet since clear-cut maiden score in last; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Castle Chaos fired half-mile bullet since game placing in last; slight cutback is key. Seven Nation Army has finished second in last three starts; runner-up again? Durante is riding a three-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Quarrel, a wire-to-wire winner in last; projects as the controlling speed once again. Neecie Marie has won four of last five at Parx; ready for prime time. Last Call packs potent last kick on best; very playable.

10TH: Into Stars was a clear-cut second to a much-the-best winner in debut; three works in the interim adds to appeal. King's Daughter debuts for potent first-out stable; follow the money. Daisy's Angel is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners; worth long look. Nadowessi was second in debut in Ireland; must be factored into the mix.