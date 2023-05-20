Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Sunday, May 21

Best bet: BLACK BELT (5)

Best value: REIGNING CHICK (7)

FIRST: Sonic Speed compiled tight work tab for first start since December; ready. Hilliard is another that's training strongly for return from layoff; dangerous. Invective could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

SECOND: Jet Set Juliet is speedy and needed last; class drop seals the deal. Handle the Truth would be aided by pace meltdown. Save Grace packs potent kick on "A" efforts.

THIRD: Dark Vector could play out as the main speed with heads-up handling. Balthazar finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Cumberland is fresh and has delivered strong efforts in both starts.

FOURTH: Soulmate makes quick return after being sharpened in sprint last time; duly tightened. Danzigwiththestars is rested and owns fast late-pace figures. Constitutionlawyer should move forward in second start since November.

FIFTH: Black Belt fired two bullet drills for first start since March; big effort on tap. Thinkaboutit is riding a forward line on internal and final figures. Milton the Monster was a clear-cut second in last; must consider.

SIXTH: Be the Boss looms the speed of the speed with proper ride. Winning Connection fired 3-furlong bullet since tough-trip fifth in last. More Than Work bested a next-out winner when a clear-cut victor in last; very playable.

SEVENTH: Reigning Chick tallied fast late-pace figure when winning last; more to come. Fancy Joke owns speed and fast final numbers; dangerous. Red Moon ships into NY after winning two straight at Turf Paradise; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Phantom Smoke is fleet-footed and training with a purpose for first outing since January; rates close call. Ghost Giant could be in the garden if pace meltdown ensues. Awesome Native owns fast dirt numbers; must consider.

NINTH: Foxy Cara made forward move on numbers in second lifetime start; more to come. Danseur d'Oro fell just a nose short last time; obvious contender. Jessica's Ride was second to a much-the-best winner in debut; worth long look. North End Lady is training sharply for debut; could be the goods.