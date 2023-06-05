Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, June 9

Best bet: SHANTISARA (8)

Best value: CENTAVO (5)

FIRST: Thank You Jon is firing bullets for first start since last fall. Newport Bridge was an improved fourth in last; dangerous. Fast Buck Freddy debuts for potent first-out stable.

SECOND: Mott entry: Bold Journey was a game second in last and mate Sosua Summer owns fast late-pace figures; potent pairing. Elusive Edge makes third start of form cycle. Three Zero will be favorably positioned near the front in bulky field.

THIRD: Refuah regressed in last after string of strong efforts; rebounds. Blue Plate Special compiled tight work tab for first start for Rick Dutrow; dangerous. Meteorite is another that's trained strongly since last start.

FOURTH: New Year's Eve logs fast final fractions on best efforts. In Italian will prove very tough on a soft lead. Wakanaka would be aided by pace meltdown.

FIFTH: Centavo tallied crisp final fraction when winning last; pairs up. Fromanothamutha owns fast numbers but prefers minor award; you've been warned. Makar is speedy and has strong front-end rider aboard; very interesting.

SIXTH: Listentoyourheart is riding a two-race winning streak; more to come. Rotknee owns speed and fast figures; be no surprise. Scocciatore fired crisp half-mile drill since last start; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Be the Boss notched swift late-pace figure when winning last; takes another. Feathers Road is riding a forward line on the numbers. Mr. Kringle should be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs.

EIGHTH: Shantisara is 1-for-1 on Belmont sod; three works since last start seal the deal. War Like Goddess owns 10 wins from 14 starts; obvious contender. Didia has won eight of last nine; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Munnys Gold projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Occult could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Pretty Mischievous bested 13 rivals when a determined winner of Kentucky Oaks; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Cross Border is a steeplechaser that should find two-mile trip well within his capabilities. British Royalty, second in this race last year, ships in for potent Canada-based barn. Channel Maker is a front-end threat on best effort.

11TH: Messidor drilled three times since non-stressful fourth in last; forward move predicted. Poppy Flower was done in rough start last time; worth long look. Amy C ships in for top-shelf SoCal barn (Phil D'Amato); dangerous. Bubble Rock consistently fires big efforts; must consider.