Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday, June 10

Best bet: DREW'S GOLD (8)

Best value: ARCANGELO (12)

FIRST: Love to Shop logged fast final fraction when second in last. Quiescent owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Oolong Hai also is quick from gate and must be factored into the mix.

SECOND: Weekend Rags was a fast-figured winner in lone grass start. U Should Be Dancing packs potent kick on "A" efforts. Royal Dancer fired half-mile bullet for first start since April; very interesting.

THIRD: Strobe projects as the speed of the speed with proper ride. Elite Power has won six in a row; hard to ignore. Today's Flavor is a front-end threat on best efforts.

FOURTH: Allabouthemoney was a determined winner at Penn National last out; ready for prime time. Bouncer could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Life Changer consistently fires strong efforts.

FIFTH: Anaconda overcame tough trip to win first start on Belmont sod; more to come. Emaraaty fits the classic Chad Brown pattern. Emmanuel, 1-for-1 on Belmont turf, packs solid late kick on best.

SIXTH: Next loves marathon distances. Warrant owns speed in paceless field. Lone Rock regressed last time; bounce-back potential.

SEVENTH: Played Hard could capitalize on soft lead in small field. Clairiere consistently logs fast numbers; logical. Secret Oath could easily take this on top efforts.

EIGHTH: Drew's Gold fired 5-furlong bullet since winning last; keeps on giving. Arabian Lion should pack enhanced staying power with cutback to 7 furlongs. Federal Judge has impressed in both starts; don't dismiss.

NINTH: Casa Creed is 3-for-4 on Belmont grass. Caravel is speedy and loves to win; big-time danger. Mid Day Image won lone start on Big B turf; price will be tempting.

10TH: Cody's Wish was an ultra-impressive winner in last. Repo Rocks owns speed and fast figures; very interesting. Dr. Schivel logged series of fast-figured scores in SoCal; worth long look.

11TH: Ottoman Fleet tallied crisp final fraction when winning stateside debut. Red Knight owns five wins on Belmont grass; very playable. Rockemperor owns very swift back numbers.

12TH: Arcangelo tallied off-the-chart late-pace figure when winng Peter Pan; pairs up. Hit Show made menacing move when fifth in Derby; very interesting. Red Route One could rebound from poor Preakness performance; don't ignore.

13TH: Shpilkes was a determined winner on Parx turf last; more to give. King of Comedy has worked sharply since last start; wake-up potential. Spirit of St. Louis makes first grass start for Chad Brown; could easily take off. Clear Conscience delivered strong efforts in both starts; must consider.