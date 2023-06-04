Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Thursday, June 8

Best bet: MIDNIGHT STROLL (4)

Best value: MOVIE MOXY (2)

FIRST: Beads is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners. Mayfly hails from potent first-out barn. Dr. Ray D. owns grass bloodlines on both sides of pedigree.

SECOND: Movie Moxy logged solid late-pace figure when winning last; takes another. Beneath the Stars is speedy and could be very tough on a soft lead. Chi Town Lady would be aided by fast fractions.

THIRD: Commandeer has fired bullets since tough-trip placing at Keeneland; more to come. Cold Hard Cash is rested and owns fast back numbers. Dynadrive could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Midnight Stroll gets class relief after middle move and fade in last; duly tightened. You Look Cold could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Missy Greer could play out as the main speed.

FIFTH: Federalist Papers handles marathon distances and compiled solid work tab for first start since last fall. Shad Nation could prove very tough on a soft lead. Peace Seeker was compromised by plodding pace last out; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Built to Last should move forward with return to dry ground; rates close call. Improper drilled twice since sharp second in last. Jester's Song is more than good enough on best efforts. Win for Gold's speed must be respected.

SEVENTH: Maxwell Esquire logged his most recent win on Belmont sod last spring. Runningwscissors is riding a two-race winning streak; very playable. Big Package is a three-time winner on Big B grass; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Chocolate Gelato compiled sharp work tab for 3-year-old debut; big effort on tap. Aunt Becca tallied fast late-pace figure when winning last at Keeneland; dangerous. Red Carpet Ready owns four wins from five starts; must consider.

NINTH: Revalita logged fast final fractions in both stateside starts; gets there today. Spansive is speedy and has won both starts; big-time player. Prerequisite was a winner the first time she touched Belmont sod; hard to toss.

10TH: Daddyslilbosslady makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; weak field helps. Robyn and Eli is a repeated failure at short odds; you've been warned. Maggie gets the meds for first start since last fall; worth a look. Red Butterfly is rested and tallied sharp effort in debut last summer; right in the thick of this.