Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday, May 20

Best bet: RUNNINGWSCISSORS (10)

Best value: DOLCE SERA (9)

FIRST: Bad Water drops two price levels after speed and fade last out. Dads Good Runner was a clear-cut maiden winner in last; dangerous. Moving Pictures compiled tight work tab for first start since October; worth a look.

SECOND: Joey Freshwater moves to turf after tough-trip third last week. Charging looms the main speed on the rail; big-time player. Inflation Nation should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 7 furlongs.

THIRD: High Tide is training strongly for first start since last summer; ready. Original, a winner on Belmont turf, also is working sharply; dangerous. Eyes On Target drops and gets class relief; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Luna Loca made middle move and flattened last time; tighter today. Amanda's Folly is riding a two-race winning streak; very playable. Sicilian Grandma is training with a purpose for first start since March; consider.

FIFTH: Little Demon owns speed, drops and compiled tight work tab; big effort on tap. Cool Quartet will be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Winter Pool has won his last three starts; big-time player.

SIXTH: I'm Nervous Now should pack amplified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Ben's Sunny Island will be favorably positioned near the front; dangerous. Mostly Harmless makes third start of form cycle; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Refuah was dq'd after apparent victory last time; gets it done today. Nobilis gets the meds for first start since last fall; very playable. Freudmein fired 5-furlong bullet since last start; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Grannys Connection went to the sidelines after winning three in a row this past winter; tight work tab seals the deal. Beguine logs fast numbers on best efforts; big-time threat. Amaretti was a seven-length maiden winner at Keeneland last time; must consider.

NINTH: Dolce Sera tallied crisp final fraction when breaking maiden last time; more to come. Bustin Lulu lived up to heavy tote support when a front-running winner in debut; dangerous. Icy Reply consistently delivers strong efforts; worth long look.

10TH: Runningwscissors notched good-looking wins in last two starts; more to come. Into the Sunrise was done in by sizzling splits last time; owns a win and a second in two starts on Belmont sod. Pine Knoll consistently logs fast figures; don't overlook.

11TH: Exude was pace- and position-compromised last time; breakthrough predicted. Global Stage logged swift internal and final numbers when a clear-cut second in last; logical, short-priced threat. Moore's Law is a fresh runner from the Chad Brown barn; must consider. Ride Up owns three seconds and two thirds from five starts; another minor share?