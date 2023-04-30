Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Thursday, May 4

Best bet: LAKESIDE GETAWAY (9)

Best value: RUNNINGWSCISSORS (8)

FIRST: Princesa Celina is from a dam that has produced three stakes winners; call in season's first 2-year-old race. Slainte Mhath, an uncoupled barn mate of top pick, compiled tight work tab for debut. Round the Town owns win-early breeding on dam's side; stay tuned to the tote.

SECOND: Lola Flo is 1-for-1 on Belmont turf; nicely spotted. Crowding Out was a fast-figured third in lone start on BIg B sod; dangerous. Brisky Frolic should be aided by turnback to sprint.

THIRD: Hammerin Aamer was compromised by soft fractions and wide trip last time; return to Belmont is key. Gentleman Joe owns speed and drops; worth long look. Caribbean logs fast numbers on "A" efforts; must consider.

FOURTH: Sals Dream Girl was a determined winner on Gulfstream's Tapeta surface last time; pairs up. Smokie Eyes logged tight work tab for first start since November; short price is the problem. Saratoga Gaze makes third start since five-month layoff; don't dismiss.

FIFTH: Inflation Adjusted notched swift late-pace figure when a strong second in last; two sharp works in the interim seal the deal. Al's Rocket packs potent late kick and is 1-for-1 on Belmont turf; worth long look. Not Phar Now is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SIXTH: Icy Reply overcame tough trip to win last; more to come. Maggie T is fleet-footed and could capitalize on unchallenged lead; big-time player. Wishing On a Star should pack enhanced kick with cutback to mile; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Sweet Mystery exits two-move placing in last; owns a win and a third in two starts on Belmont loam. Mia Bea Star regressed in last after fast-figured second in prior; bounce-back threat. B B's Busted is fresh and training with a purpose; propensity to land minor awards is the concern.

EIGHTH: Runningwscissors wheels back in a hurry after clear-cut score last week; takes another. Seven Scents is rested and owns competitive numbers on best efforts. Big Package packs big late wallop on "A" races; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Lakeside Getaway made middle move into hot pace and flattened last time; tighter today. Loon Cry was a game second in same last race as top selection; logical, short-priced player. Voleuse could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Cerretta is another that may have a say at the finish if fractions get hot and hectic.