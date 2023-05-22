Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, May 26

Best bet: PLEASE BABY (6)

FIRST: Graceful was a tough-trip third in last; amplified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Nobleandgreenough was a useful fourth in debut; dangerous. Mooney Mooney gets the meds after sharp placing in first start; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Lucky Peridot logged three tight works for first start since March; strong second in lone start on Belmont grass. Strong Odor wheels back in a hurry after willing third two weeks ago; big-time player. Jackie the Joker owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: Ambitieuse is working swiftly for first start in eight weeks; ready. Chili Flag was a strong second in stateside debut; be no surprise. Union Dolly was a clear-cut winner in last; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Movie Moxy regressed in last after sharp placing in prior; rebounds. Dancing Sophia was freshened after winning three in a row this past winter; very playable. Know It All Audrey tallied fast final fraction when a front-running winner in last; worth long look.

FIFTH: Predicted moves to sod after much-the-best maiden score in last; more to give. General's Duty packs potent kick on best efforts; price will be tempting. Paratus also runs late and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Please Baby was pace- and trip-compromised last time; four works since last start seal the deal. Collect From Ike moves to grass after being claimed by Linda Rice; very interesting. My Favorite Topic owns two seconds and a third in three turf starts; must consider.

SEVENTH: Kantarmaci stable entry: Winning Drive is rested and drops and mate Bronx Bomber will be favorably positioned near the front. Prince James logged tight work tab for first start in eight weeks; dangerous. Silipo makes swift return after game score this past Saturday; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Sweet Franny Lu notched two of her three career wins on Belmont grass; primed for big effort. Whatlovelookslike was a willing second after rough start in last; big-time player. Homeforchristmas was speed-sharpened in last; front-end threat on "A" efforts.

NINTH: Spettro would be aided by return to rating tactics; breakthrough predicted in first start since December. Heymackit'sjack was done in by scorching splits last time; serious contender. Watasha drops and moves to grass; wake-up potential. Volkert's only win was logged on Belmont turf; don't overlook.