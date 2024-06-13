Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Saturday, June 15

Best Bet: TIMEOUT (4)

FIRST: Hagrid's Flame returns from two-month freshener and tallied fast late-pace figure in debut; ready. Iron Man Ira was second in last two starts; runner-up again? Saka Shocka fits the classic Chad Brown profile; worth long look.

SECOND: Remember the Chief drops and adds blinkers; improvement predicted. Guile gets Lasix after solid placing in last; dangerous. Dark Devil could play out as the controlling speed; must respect.

THIRD: Catskill Humor notched only win on Big A sod; three works since last start seal the deal. Next On Stage could prove very tough on a soft lead. Dea Matrona has the benefit of the rail on tight-turned turf course; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Timeout has trained swiftly since late-running third in last; more to give. Reynolds Channel regressed in last after fast-figured placing in prior; rebound threat. Military Road owns three seconds and a third from four starts; another minor award?

FIFTH: Cara's Time is speedy and training sharply; first-time Lasix is the clincher. Jackson's Dixie exits fast-figured, front-running score; very dangerous. Gone and Forgotten could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Storm Ready logged rapid final fraction when a clear-cut second in last; keeps on giving. Houlton compiled tight work tab for first start since December; dangerous. Bourbon Outlaw would be aided by fast fractions.

SEVENTH: My Mitole was a sharp second in well-bet debut; gets there today. Empress Julia flashed brief speed when 60 cents on the dollar in first start; big-time player. Faster Gator ships in from Maryland for high-powered Anthony Farrior barn; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Supers Lucky Lady tallied fast late-pace and final figures in both grass starts; keeps on giving. Act of Congress could play out as the main speed. Gram needed last and owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

NINTH: Ruse was a determined winner in last; pairs up. Dude N Colorado is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Bodecream gets confident price hike after game placing in last; very interesting.

TENTH: Shidabhuti should pack amplified wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Morning Matcha is more than good enough on "A" efforts. Beguine's speed gives her a puncher's chance at a playable price.

ELEVENTH: U Should Be Dancing owns strong late kick that should play well in wide-open nightcap. Kant Call It is fleet-footed and will prove a tough customer on an unchallenged lead. Latest Edition was a winner in last on Finger Lakes dirt and owns a victory on Big A turf; worth long look. Maggy's Palace is working swiftly for first grass start; price will be tempting.