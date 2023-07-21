Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Saturday, July 22

Best bet: POPPY FLOWER (6)

Best value: MIA BEA STAR (5)

FIRST: Noted was a sharp second in debut; absolute no-brainer. Noble Wave was fifth in same race as top pick; improvement expected. Spirit Prince is training strongly for potent first-out barn; worth long look.

SECOND: Paddington demolished three rivals when a 19-length maiden winner at Ellis Park; ready for prime time. Hang Tight could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Deputy Connect was a clear-cut second in last; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Cerretta gets favorable cutback and makes third start of form cycle; career best predicted. Shaman Princess could prove very tough on a soft lead. Voleuse is fresh and owns fast figures; big-time contender.

FOURTH: Break the Ice as a breakthrough maiden winner on May 19; tight work tab for return seals the deal. Chileno drops, makes quick return and moves back to dirt; very playable. Winning Connection should improve with return to dry land.

FIFTH: Mia Bea Star should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Cupid's Heart, a wire-to-wire threat, looms a probable underlay. Undervalued Asset, appropriately named, is another that's likely to attract too much cash.

SIXTH: Poppy Flower logged swift final fraction when a determined winner in last; more to come. Our Flash Drive is rested and consistently delivers big efforts; big-time danger. Wakanaka, an uncoupled barn mate of top selection, should pack intensified kick at abbreviated sprint.

SEVENTH: A field of 12 newcomers. Get out the Quija board. Valentine Candy logged eye-catching half-mile work to conclude training tab on Monday; charting a must. Annointed, a January foal, has been training at the Spa since May. General Partner debuts for Chad Brown; next race, please.

EIGHTH: Antares has trained impressively since breaking maiden on Presque Isle Downs' Tapeta surface; bred for grass, too. I'm Very Busy fits the quintessential Chad Brown profile; need more? Grand Giomar Step gets Lasix in stateside debut for Brown; be no surprise.

NINTH: Sacred Wish made forward move on internal and final numbers when second to a repeat winner in last; price play in CCA Oaks. Gambling Girl has been idle since game second in Kentucky Oaks; very dangerous. Wet Paint was done in by plodding fractions last time; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Who Hoo That's Me could be ideally positioned in field that's jammed with speed. Daufuskie Island is fleet-footed and riding a three-race winning streak; obvious danger. Accretive is rested and training with a purpose for Brown; must consider.

11TH: Senor Jobim packs potent late wallop and compiled tight work tab for first start since February. Catchyasoon could prove very tough to catch if allowed a soft lead. Scilly Cay is more than good enough on "A" efforts. Seven Nation Army makes first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; must consider.