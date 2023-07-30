Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Thursday, Aug. 3

Best bet: TIMBUKTU (5)

Best value: OK HONEY (7)

FIRST: Dancing Mischief gets added ground after useful fourth in debut; tight works in the interim seal the deal. Get Spooled noticeably picked up tempo of works as debut drew near; very interesting. Frozen Four owns grass bloodlines on both sides of pedigree; charting a must.

SECOND: Invisible War drops and adds blinkers; forward move predicted. Blu Grotto packs potent kick on best efforts. Union Lights could be favorably positioned in the stalker's seat.

THIRD: Implementation is rested and 1-for-1 at the distance. Inevtabl Conection could prove very tough on a soft lead. Big Venezuela owns speed and returns to dirt; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Its Cold in Dehere makes first start since claimed by streaking Linda Rice barn. Greatest Love was done in by poor start last time; dangerous. Run Devil is fresh and owns competitive numbers.

FIFTH: Timbuktu passed 11 rivals to win last; more to come. Mr. Kringle fired 5-furlong bullet for first start in 55 days; very playable. One Headlight is training swiftly and packs potent kick; big-time player.

SIXTH: Leslie's Loot set solid fractions when a clear-cut second in debut; in race with seven newcomers. Khozy Colby has finished second in both starts; another placing? Gala Brand and Destiny Star are firsters that could be primed and ready; stay tuned to the tote.

SEVENTH: Ok Honey makes quick return and cuts back to sprint; intensified stretch wallop predicted. I'mhavingamoment has worked swiftly since clear-cut win in last; very dangerous. Tempermental is a stretch threat on "A" efforts; don't dismiss.

EIGHTH: Guntown consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures. Pipeline is speedy, rested and owns swift numbers; be no surprise. Mystic Knight is training with a purpose for first start in 62 days; worth long look.

NINTH: Sopran Basilea notched rapid final fraction when winning turf marathon at Delaware last out; ready for prime time. War Like Goddess owns three wins and a second from four starts on Spa sod; price won't get pulse racing. Vergara could prove a tough customer if able to dictate soft fractions.

10TH: Sinaloa tallied fast final fraction in lone turf start; call in wide-open nightcap. Ripe for Mischief owns speed and should appreciate abbreviated sprint. The Golden One could move forward at fat ticket with return to grass. Academy Choice was freshened after much-improved third in last; right in the thick of this.