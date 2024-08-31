SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Sunday, Sept. 1

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: PRINCE JAMES (5)

Best value: ROAD SODA (4)

FIRST: Hurricane Nelson projects as the main speed with aggressive handling. Cuando could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Montalcino concluded work tab with half-mile bullet; charting a must.

SECOND: Opulent Restraint gets another chance after failing to deliver when fourth at 70 cents on the dollar in debut. Love Tempo lost last by a head bob; big-time player. Good Long Cry has finished second in last two starts; must consider.

THIRD: Determined Effort was a determined winner in debut this past December; tight work tab for return. Final Verdict withstood fast fractions when a clear-cut winner in last; dangerous. Sugar Gray Leonard could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Road Soda tallied fast late-pace figure when breaking maiden two starts back; big effort on tap. Cloud Forest is fleet-footed and owns fast numbers; worth long look. Smile Mon owns speed and drops; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Prince James gets confident price boost after front-end score last time; takes another. Nolo Contesto drops and returns to dirt; very playable. Gangly makes first start since gelded; right in the thick of this on "A" effort.

SIXTH: Guile fired half-mile bullet for first start since claimed; breakthrough predicted. El Alacran is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Adventurous Spirit makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Quickick adds blinkers after late-running third in debut; more to give. Going Steady bested top pick by nearly two lengths last time; very dangerous. Soothe and Pure Beauty are newcomers that are training sharply; charting a must.

EIGHTH: Paros is riding a two-race winning streak; takes another. Capture the Flag is in razor-sharp current condition; dangerous. Dude N Colorado could prove very tough on a soft lead.

NINTH: Cupid's Heart is fresh and should be ideally positioned in bulky field. Into Happiness could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Royal Poppy displays a history of delivering big efforts when rested; don't dismiss.

10TH: Scuttlebuzz gets price hike after determined win in last; more to come. Seaver packs strong wallop on best efforts. Acoustic Ave fired half-mile bullet for first start since June; very interesting.

11TH: Pioneering Spirit gets class and distance relief; quick return (eight days) seals the deal. Running Bee is 1-for-1 on Saratoga turf; be no surprise. Taking Candy has logged two of his three wins on Spa sod; must consider.

12TH: Bright Future spun his wheels in the mud last time; improvement predicted on dry land. Arthur's Ride, riding a two-race winning streak, logged front-running score over top selection last out; very dangerous. Pyrenees has won four of last five; price will be tempting.

13TH: Landauer drops and is training with a purpose; breakthrough predicted. Mama's Middie could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Irie Man will be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Wild Nugget debuts for potent first-out barn; follow the money.

Steve Matthews

