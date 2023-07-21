SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Sunday, July 23

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: OCEAN'S RESERVE (9)

Best value: LUCKY PERIDOT (8)

FIRST: Looks First was a useful fourth in debut; experience counts in 13-horse field with 10 newcomers. Snow Dance is from a dam that has produced five grass winners; very interesting. Makia also owns turf bloodlines and is training sharply for debut; charting a must.

SECOND: Set Sail is training with a purpose for first start in 13 months; sails. Top Secret has worked strongly since front-end score in last; very dangerous. Leddy could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Blame It On Mary projects as the main speed with heads-up handling. Itsakeyper is riding a two-race winning streak; very playable. Howdyoumakeurmoney owns win on Spa sod; worth long look.

FOURTH: Clairiere packs powerful late kick and rates close call in four-horse Shuvee Stakes. Nest is 2-for-2 at Saratoga but has been on the bench since November; mixed message. Pistol Liz Ablazen and Skratch Kat are light-years behind the top two on the numbers.

FIFTH: Three Two Zone is a winner on Saratoga loam; call in basement claimer. Printrack is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Poppy's Pride is fresh and logs swift numbers on best efforts.

SIXTH: Love to Eat was a non-stressful third in debut; forward move predicted. Sam's Treasure has worked swiftly since game placing in debut; be no surprise. Mystical Chant displayed good early foot when second in first start; logical contender.

SEVENTH: Caramel Chip consistently fires big efforts; more to come. Little Demon gets favorable cutback and makes third start of form cycle; dangerous. Colonel Bowman went to the sidelines after winning four in a row this past spring; slow work tab for return is cause for pause.

EIGHTH: Lucky Peridot logged crisp half-mile drill since subpar effort in last; rebounds. Cafe Fleur fits the classic Chad Brown profile; big-time player. Sister Annie owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

NINTH: Ocean's Reserve tallied rapid late-pace figure when winning last; pairs up. Andiamo a Firenze could play out as the controlling speed; worth long look. Scilly Cay could be the prime beneficiary if fractions get hot and hectic.

10TH: Lakeside Getaway drops and is training with a purpose at Fair Hill base; breakthrough predicted. Gotham Gray is rested and owns positional speed; dangerous. Never Personal should be aided by cutback to abbreviated sprint. Roxen compiled tight work tab for first start in 19 months. 

Steve Matthews

