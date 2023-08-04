Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Sunday, Aug. 6

Best bet: TALBEYAH (4)

Best value: SMOOTH WAVES (1)

FIRST: Smooth Waves has trained swiftly since displaying improved speed in last; more to come. Backstretch Rose exits game third in last; dangerous. Carina Nebula concluded work tab with 5-furlong bullet; stay tuned to the tote.

SECOND: A field of nine newcomers, charting a must. Managing Mischief owns win-early bloodlines. Bento logged swift training slate. Ways and Means debuts for Chad Brown.

THIRD: U Should B Dancing owns fast late-pace figures. Dufresne drops and gets favorable cutback; very playable. Crowding Out is firing bullets for first start in seven weeks; worth long look.

FOURTH: Talbeyah tallied fast final fraction when a tough-trip fourth at Delaware last out; ready for prime time. Ever Summer carved the fractions when second in same race as top pick; dangerous. Frivole was seventh as the favorite in same Delaware stake as top two picks; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Baker entry: Durkin's Call drops and owns speed and mate Grumps Little Tots runs late; complementary coupling. Burgee fired 5-fulrong bullet since last start; very interesting. Goldini should be aided by return to dirt.

SIXTH: Lady Moscato was dueled into defeat last time; softer flow predicted. Gypsy Tales was nine lengths clear of third finisher when a game second in debut; big-time player. Empire Island compiled eye-catching work tab for debut; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: It Wasn't Me makes first start with maiden-claiming tag. Addressable Market fits the classic Chad Brown profile. Rosy Tomorrows owns speed and must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Saratoga Secret could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Brightwork has trained swiftly over Spa surface since winning both career starts; very playable. Here U Come Again logged good-looking score in debut; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Strand of Gold tallied swift late-pace figure when breaking maiden on Gulfstream grass in March; price should be generous. Pentagon could find the marathon distance right in her wheelhouse. Dontmesswithtess was a clear-cut second at this level last time; must consider.

10TH: Zapruder makes third start of form cycle; breakthrough predicted. Stow On the Wold makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; dangerous. Barry the Builder makes first start since moving to Mike Maker barn; very interesting. Forward Move was a useful third when favored in debut; be no surprise.