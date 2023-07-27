Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Saturday, July 29

Best bet: PARTY AT GRANTS (4)

Best value: SHE'S A NATURAL (6)

FIRST: Modica concluded work tab with crisp half-mile drill; turf bloodlines on both sides of pedigree. Yaqui Valley, the only member of field with experience, displayed improved speed in last; dangerous. Carson's Run debuts for potent first-out stable; charting a must.

SECOND: Bold Journey has trained strongly since fast-figured win last month; more to come. Scocciatore is speedy and could prove tough on a soft lead. Osbourne packs potent kick on best efforts.

THIRD: Devils Only Friend is rested, drops and is fleet-footed; big effort on tap. Luna Warrior could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Carpe's Dream is another that would be aided by swift fractions.

FOURTH: Party At Grants should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Mooney Mooney has finished second in both starts; another placing? Best Coast gets class relief after speed and fade in debut; very playable.

FIFTH: You Look Cold should find 7 furlongs right in his wheelhouse. Good Sam could prove very tough on a soft lead; likely underlay. Sterling Silver looms a big-time player if fractions get hot and hectic.

SIXTH: She's a Natural was pace- and trip-compromised last time; call based on price. Autumn is training sharply for first start since May; very dangerous. Shine My Tiara was a useful fifth in debut; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Lambo was second by nine lengths when favored in debut; timid call in 12-horse field with nine newcomers. Dornoch outworked 118 rivals in half-mile bullet last week; could be the goods. Global Perspective debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

EIGHTH: Elite Power has won seven straight; 1-for-1 at Spa. Dean Delivers set sizzling splits when a front-running winner at Gulfstream last out; very playable. Gunite owns eight wins, five seconds and two thirds from 17 starts; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: No Show Sammy Jo drilled twice since clear-cut maiden score last time; takes another. Expand the Map is fresh and logs fast numbers on "A" efforts. Diamond Hands owns five seconds and two thirds from 11 starts; another minor placing?

10TH: Disarm, 1-for-1 on Saratoga loam, has benefit of rail at 9 furlongs. Saudi Crown was done in by scorching fractions last time; big-time, front-end threat. Angel of Empire packs potent late wallop on best races.

11TH: Snowy Evening should possess intensified punch with cutback to abbreviated sprint. Act of Congress will prove very tough on an uncontested lead. Saratoga Chrome logged only win on Spa sod; very interesting.

12TH: Tawaret was a sharp third in last; close call in wide-open nightcap. Libretto best top pick by a neck when a fast-figured second last time; very playable. Machiavellique makes third start of form cycle after displaying improved speed in last; very interesting. She's Mo Bubbly was second to a next-out winner in last; must be factored into the mix.