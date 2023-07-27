SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Saturday, July 29

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: PARTY AT GRANTS (4)

Best value: SHE'S A NATURAL (6)

FIRST: Modica concluded work tab with crisp half-mile drill; turf bloodlines on both sides of pedigree. Yaqui Valley, the only member of field with experience, displayed improved speed in last; dangerous. Carson's Run debuts for potent first-out stable; charting a must.

SECOND: Bold Journey has trained strongly since fast-figured win last month; more to come. Scocciatore is speedy and could prove tough on a soft lead. Osbourne packs potent kick on best efforts.

THIRD: Devils Only Friend is rested, drops and is fleet-footed; big effort on tap. Luna Warrior could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Carpe's Dream is another that would be aided by swift fractions.

FOURTH: Party At Grants should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Mooney Mooney has finished second in both starts; another placing? Best Coast gets class relief after speed and fade in debut; very playable.

FIFTH: You Look Cold should find 7 furlongs right in his wheelhouse. Good Sam could prove very tough on a soft lead; likely underlay. Sterling Silver looms a big-time player if fractions get hot and hectic.

SIXTH: She's a Natural was pace- and trip-compromised last time; call based on price. Autumn is training sharply for first start since May; very dangerous. Shine My Tiara was a useful fifth in debut; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Lambo was second by nine lengths when favored in debut; timid call in 12-horse field with nine newcomers. Dornoch outworked 118 rivals in half-mile bullet last week; could be the goods. Global Perspective debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

EIGHTH: Elite Power has won seven straight; 1-for-1 at Spa. Dean Delivers set sizzling splits when a front-running winner at Gulfstream last out; very playable. Gunite owns eight wins, five seconds and two thirds from 17 starts; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: No Show Sammy Jo drilled twice since clear-cut maiden score last time; takes another. Expand the Map is fresh and logs fast numbers on "A" efforts. Diamond Hands owns five seconds and two thirds from 11 starts; another minor placing?

10TH: Disarm, 1-for-1 on Saratoga loam, has benefit of rail at 9 furlongs. Saudi Crown was done in by scorching fractions last time; big-time, front-end threat. Angel of Empire packs potent late wallop on best races.

11TH: Snowy Evening should possess intensified punch with cutback to abbreviated sprint. Act of Congress will prove very tough on an uncontested lead. Saratoga Chrome logged only win on Spa sod; very interesting.

12TH: Tawaret was a sharp third in last; close call in wide-open nightcap. Libretto best top pick by a neck when a fast-figured second last time; very playable. Machiavellique makes third start of form cycle after displaying improved speed in last; very interesting. She's Mo Bubbly was second to a next-out winner in last; must be factored into the mix.

Steve Matthews

More horse racing

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME