Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Saturday, Aug. 5

Best bet: NOBALS (6)

Best value: SPEAKING SCOUT (7)

FIRST: Falfurrias moves to grass after non-stressful fourth in debut. Innate was second in 14-horse field in debut in Ireland; dangerous. Allied Attack is firing bullets for first starts; follow the money.

SECOND: Ozone made menacing middle move when favored in debut; sharp work tab seals the deal. Be You (impressive work slate) and Domestic Product (Chad Brown) are newcomers that must be factored into the mix if they chart favorably.

THIRD: In Sky We Trust should appreciate today's added furlong. Victorious Wave, a front-running winner in last, looms the main speed once again. Glory Road makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; must consider.

FOURTH: Shared Success, a 10-length winner on Finger Lakes dirt last out, should offer generous ticket with switch to Spa sod. Ortus packs potent kick on best efforts. Whistler's Honor and Be of Courage are also late runners that will be aided if fractions get fast and furious.

FIFTH: Be the Boss is 1-for-1 on Saratoga loam; dominant speed with proper ride. Two for Charging is another that won lone start on Spa main track; very playable. Asymmetric is fresh, owns fast figures and hails from Chad Brown barn; all the earmarks of an underlay.

SIXTH: Nobals projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Cogburn will be in the garden if pace meltdown ensues. Thin White Duke is another that would be aided by fast fractions.

SEVENTH: Speaking Scout consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures. Ocean Atlantique is speedy and rested; big-time, front-end player. Mid Day Image also is fleet-footed and worked just three days ago; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Jersey Pearl ships in from Kentucky after winning two in a row; ready for prime time. Pretty Mischievous won the Acorn and Ky Oaks in last two starts; obvious threat. Munnys Gold was freshened after failing to deliver as the favorite in Acorn; more than good enough on best.

NINTH: Battle of Normandy logged only win on Spa turf; price will be generous. Aspen Grove tallied fast late-pace figure when winning U.S. debut last out; very playable. Far Bridge also logged swift final fraction when victorious in last; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Cody's Wish owns nine wins from 13 starts and packs a terrific late wallop. Giant Game is riding a two-race winning streak and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Last Samurai could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

11TH: Everso Mischievous should be aided by turnback to 7 furlongs. Caramel Chip delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency. Brew Pub holds razor-sharp current condition; must be factored into the mix.

12TH: Danzigwiththestars notched all three wins on Saratoga grass; takes another. Al's Rocket owns fast late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Ruse was done in by scorching splits last time; don't dismiss. My Sea Cottage logged front-running score in first start on Spa sod; must consider.