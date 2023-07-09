Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Thursday, July 13

Best bet: MESSIDOR (4)

Best value: FRONT MAN (8)

FIRST: Mia Bea Star wheels back in a hurry after determined win on July 2 at Belmont; more to come. Ocean Gateway worked three times since failing as the favorite last time; rebound threat. Bustin Bay was a geared-down winner in last; very dangerous.

SECOND: Lady Moscato was favored when second in debut; timid call in nine-horse field with seven newcomers. Lady Blitz, the other experienced runner, also was the public choice in debut; worth long look. Honey Dijon is by a high-percentage first-out sire; stay tuned to the tote.

THIRD: Smokin' Hot Kitty logged only win on Spa sod; history repeats. La Aguililla was done in by rough trip last time; very playable. Fabulous Fanny owns speed and fast dirt figures; worth long look.

FOURTH: Messidor drops, makes third start of form cycle and owns win on Saratoga grass. Salimah owns three wins from five starts and fits classic Chad Brown profile; big-time threat. Canisy owns sharp current condition; dangerous.

FIFTH: Two Thirty Five owns speed and gets class relief; big effort on tap. Styner is another that's fleet-footed and in sharp form; must consider. Cut the Cord was a clear-cut winner at Finger Lakes last out; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Yarrow should pack intensified kick with cutback to abbreviated sprint. Winners Laugh is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead; very dangerous. Phantom Smoke bested top selection by nearly a length with third on June 17; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Mursal is riding a two-race winning streak and now makes first start since claimed by Rick Dutrow; keeps on giving. Into Happiness visually and numerically impressed when winning last by 12 lengths; big-time danger. Condiment Girl, another in razor-sharp form, makes first start for Robertino Diodoro; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Front Man overcame slow fractions and wide trip to win last; pairs up. Born a Gambler, another last-race winner, fired half-mile bullet in the interim; very playable. Unleash the Power makes third start of form cycle.

NINTH: Status Seeker worked four times since determined win in debut; more to come. Closing Act has won both career starts; worth long look. Union Suit could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride.

10TH: Here We Go Again is rested and drops to lifetime low; career best predicted. Jannie Mae was a pace-pressing fourth in first start since two-month layoff; tighter today. Charisse makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; dangerous. Arisaema is another that drops to lifetime low; right in the thick of this.