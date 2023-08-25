Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Sunday, Aug. 27

Best bet: SHELLY (11)

Best value: MIRACLE MIKE (10)

FIRST: Marco T. was a solid third in key-race debut in May; potent layoff barn. Needed engaged fast fractions and faded in debut; dangerous. Pretty Up is from a dam that has thrown three turf winners; worth a look.

SECOND: Timely Conquest has yet to taste defeat in two starts; more to come. Amanda's Folly exits game score in last; must respect. Cairo Sugar is another last-race winner; don't dismiss.

THIRD: Spirit of St. Louis owns three wins from four starts; takes another. City Man is fresh and training with a purpose. Somelikeithotbrown owns speed and fast numbers; must consider.

FOURTH: Whatchatalkinabout lived up to heavy tote support when winning debut in May; sharp work tab for return. Trust Fund was a pace-pressing winner in first start; serious player. El Grande O owns speed and adds blinkers; front-end threat.

FIFTH: Whatlovelookslike is riding a three-race winning streak; hop aboard. Lisa's Vision has won two in a row; hard to toss. New Ginya could impact if pace meltdown occurs.

SIXTH: Clever Forever should be aided by today's additional furlong. Flying in Style has finished second in both starts; runner-up again? Nobilis hails from the white-hot Mark Hennig barn; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Caldwell Luvs Gold logged swift final fraction when winning debut; pairs up. Cara's Time was a front-running winner in first start; speedy and dangerous. Stellamaris was a sharp second in debut; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: One Headlight needed last and moves forward in second start since June. American Grant is fresh and training consistently; price will be tempting. Factually Correct should be favorably positioned near the front.

NINTH: Sikum was compromised by wide trip in last; throw deep in wide-open turf dash. Weekend Rags has never been worse than third in six starts; logical contender. Linarite is another that consistently delivers big efforts; must consider.

10TH: Miracle Mike was pace- and trip-compromised last time; set for best in third start of form cycle. Mariachi owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Maker's Candy owns fast figures but could be vulnerable at the distance.

11TH: Shelly gets blinkers and Lasix in second start for Chad Brown; forward move predicted. Shaman Princess was done in by poor start last time; worth long look. Sail With the Wind was a tough-trip seventh in debut; price will be tempting. Splashy regressed in last after willing second in prior; rebound potential.