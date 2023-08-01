SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Friday, Aug. 4

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: WICKED AGAIN (1)

Best value: THE COBBLER (10)

FIRST: Wicked Again logged three sharp works since shipping to Saratoga in July; primed. Index Fund is speedy and gets Lasix for Chad Brown; big-time threat. Ludwig also is fleet-footed and training swiftly; very playable.

SECOND: Happy Baytown has fired bullets since front-running second in debut; from a dam that has thrown a turf winner. Glacial Power should move forward after useful fourth in debut. Cptbobsbtwentynine debuts for Todd Pletcher; follow the money.

THIRD: Money Mike is rested and gets class relief; price should be generous. Bourbon's Hope hails from the white-hot Linda Rice barn; worth long look. Striking Speed needed last; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Pinstripepizzo drops and makes third start of form cycle; breakthrough predicted. Jessica's Ride tallied improved internal numbers in last; very interesting. Lem Me Drink was third in key race last time; must consider.

FIFTH: Baltasar notched swift final fraction when winning last; pairs up. Patient Capital could play out as the controlling speed; big-time contender. Carmichael makes first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; must consider.

SIXTH: Run Diem Z moves to dirt and fired crisp half-mile drill last week. Happy Bob should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Assertive Attitude was gelded and gets Lasix since second in debut last fall; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Papilio was a tough-trip third in last; rates close call. Solo Album has won two straight on Woodbine's Polytrack; handles turf, too. Xigera is another that's riding a two-race winning streak; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Behind Enemy Lines logged sharp work tab for first start in 63 days; ready. Nagirroc will be favorably positioned near the front; dangerous. Mysterious Night won lone North American start; must consider.

NINTH: Tosconova Beauty was done in by slow start last time; worth another chance at a price. Chasing Daylight was second to a repeat winner last time; could easily take this. Big Bean Christine could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

10TH: The Cobbler owns fast late-pace figures and is training swiftly for first start since March; odds should be on your side. Deep Cover was a sharp second in lone start on Spa sod; worth long look. Ignited ships in from Maryland and holds sharp current condition; be no surprise.

11TH: Suerte projects as the main speed with heads-up handling. Shinsun packs powerful kick on "A" efforts; very playable. Lord Flintshire is firing bullets at Fair Hill base; dangerous. Skylander could find today's marathon trip right in his wheelhouse.

