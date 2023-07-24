Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Thursday, July 27

Best bet: CHARGING (10)

Best value: LADY JASMINE (2)

FIRST: Film Academy owns solid turf breeding on both sides of pedigree. Price Is Truth, another newcomer with strong grass bloodlines, debuts for potent first-out barn. Jimmythetooth, a game second in last, owns experience edge.

SECOND: Lady Jasmine makes quick return and drops; lone win was on Spa sod. Frosty Invasion was a sharp second in last; dangerous. Snow Loves a Fight can impact on best efforts.

THIRD: Candy Caramel was compromised by wide trip when second last time; gets there today. Brisky Frolic owns speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. It Takes Heart made menacing middle move last time; dangerous.

FOURTH: Vitaemi is quick from gate and looms the main speed with proper handling. Mon Petit Chou could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Backed by Gold drops and owns fast back numbers.

FIFTH: Beaute Cachee tallied swift final fraction when winning stateside debut in May; more to come. Bramble Bay also packs potent late kick; worth long look. Miss Carol Ann was second to a repeat winner last out; very interesting.

SIXTH: Grab the Glory fired crisp 5-furlong drill since last start; dialed in. Kant Call It debuts for potent first-out stable; stay tuned to the tote. Lady Arwen outworked 88 rivals in half-mile drill to conclude work tab; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Cupid's Claws drops, returns to grass and logged swift half-mile work since last start. Tartini was overmatched in Grade 2 stakes last time; big-time player. Tommy Bee is more than good enough on "A" efforts.

EIGHTH: Next holds an edge on the final figures; sharp work tab seals the deal. Lone Rock appears to have lost a step but could easily take this if all is well. Sea Foam could prove to be a tough customer on a soft lead.

NINTH: Corelli owns fast late-pace figures and gets the call if able to escape AE list. Onenightstandards makes first start since gelded; dangerous. Pioneering Spirit is riding a three-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Charging is speedy and rested; dominant front-runner. Awesome Native logs swift late-pace figures; very playable. Sosua Summer is 1-for-1 on Spa sod; must be factored into the mix. Souper Quest lived up to heavy tote support when winning debut at Gulfstream; don't ignore.