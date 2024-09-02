Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Monday, Sept. 2

Best bet: GOLDEN ROCKET (11)

Best value: THEGIRLFROMIRELAND (5)

FIRST: Elko County should pack amplified kick with cutback to 9 furlongs. Military Road could play out as the main speed. Daily Grind owns competitive back numbers.

SECOND: Dancing Dakotah was a useful sixth in debut; forward move predicted. Wild Mischief is from a dam that has thrown a turf winner. Marvelous Madison debuts for Chad Brown; you know the drill.

THIRD: Concerti owns speed and drops; tight work tab seals the deal. Jackson Avenue looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Spiritual Lady, a last-race winner, makes first start since claimed by streaking Dave Donk barn.

FOURTH: Paschal Moon gets class relief and makes third start of form cycle. Stormquist is fresh and owns positional speed; dangerous. Midnight Express would be aided by fast fractions.

FIFTH: Thegirlfromireland is training sharply at Fair Hill base; starting from hedge is the clincher. Quarrel could prove very tough on a soft lead. Self Confident is riding a two-race winning streak; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Three B's was compromised by wide trip in debut; call based on price. One Vision was a clear-cut second in first start; logical. Mobetterthangold concluded work tab with 5-furlong bullet; charting a must.

SEVENTH: Rock Star Rebel was a tough-trip fourth in debut. Friend Ofthe Devil drilled twice since speed and fade in first start; improvement expected. Solar Glare debuts for high-percentage first-out barn; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Souper Quest set scorching splits when a front-end winner in last; takes another. High Front will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Big Invasion is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

NINTH: It's Hot in Here tallied fast late-pace figure when winning last; more to come. Tongue Twister was a clear-cut winner in first start on Spa sod; very interesting. Next On Stage could play out as the controlling speed.

10TH: Ferocious visually and numerically impressed when winning debut; keeps on giving. Tough Catch could prove very tough to catch if able to secure clear lead. Chancer McPatrick was a last-to-first winner in first start; right in the thick of this.

11TH: Golden Rocket fired two bullet works since fast-closing third in last; owns win at the distance on Spa grass. Child of the Moon was a strong second in stateside debut; be no surprise. Collaboration could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

12TH: Coach Sessa gets first-time Lasix; needs to escape AE list. Starlight Dancer, another outside body of race, packs potent late wallop. Lucky and Gorgeous will move forward with return to turf. Tour Jete owns grass breeding on both sides of pedigree. Dance On Air makes first turf start with maiden-claiming tag; must consider.