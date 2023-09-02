Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Sunday, Sept. 3

Best bet: MIZ SENSE (9)

Best value: CERTIFIED LOVERBOY (3)

FIRST: Later Darling was a tough-trip fourth in debut; improvement expected. Weigh the Risks was second as the favorite in same race as top pick; short price once again. Ice Cold has drilled three times since first start; potential for forward move.

SECOND: Bon Adieu makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; soft spot. Mim also drops after wide trip in last. Sweet Liberty owns competitive back numbers.

THIRD: Certified Loverboy logged fast late-pace figure when a clear-cut maiden winner last time; pairs up. Film Star owns speed and solid numbers; logical. Olympic Dreams exits swift-figured score in last; must consider.

FOURTH: Durkin's Call could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Magnolia Midnight had claim voided after 11-length win on July 14; mixed message. Bossmakinbossmoves could move forward with class relief.

FIFTH: Piccata Prince was a game second in debut; timid call in race that's loaded with newcomers. Cowes is training swiftly for debut; follow the money. Three Point Strut is from a dam that has dropped two turf winners.

SIXTH: Dancing Dean owns win-early breeding on both sides of pedigree; could be the goods. Genetics was a sharp third in debut; be no surprise. Alpine Princess fired 5-furlong bullet since first start; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Watasha moves to grass after determined score in last; more to come. Empire Attraction compiled tight work tab for first start since June; very interesting. Jarreau lost head bob for all the money last time; dangerous.

EIGHTH: River Tay has trained swiftly since breaking maiden last time; throw deep in wide-open field. Dontmesswithtess is fresh and owns fast figures; dangerous. Can't Fool Me owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; don't ignore.

NINTH: Miz Sense notched swift final fraction when a dominant winner in debut; more to give. Lady Moscato has finished second in all three starts; runner-up again? Ways and Means lived up to heavy tote support when winning debut by an impressive 12 lengths; certain underlay.

10TH: Tooshay was a much-improved second in last; keeps on giving. Whiskey Lullaby could prove very tough on a soft lead. Jet City Woman packs potent kick on best effort. Addressable Market fits the classic Chad Brown profile; be no surprise.