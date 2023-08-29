Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Friday, Sept. 1

Best bet: LOCKED (5)

Best value: RUN SMITTY RUN (8)

FIRST: Cigale was a tough-trip third in last at Colonial Downs; ready for prime time. Sonofaship could play out as the controlling speed. Sanderson is training sharply for debut; follow the money.

SECOND: Snarky adds blinkers after speed and fade in debut; wire to wire today. My Mane Squeeze ran late in first start and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection wilts in the lane. Munny Grab owns win-early breeding; worth long look.

THIRD: Security Code tallied solid final fraction when a clear-cut second last time; more to come. Khali Magic is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Ok Honey would be aided by fast fractions.

FOURTH: Carl Spackler was a sharp winner of Hall of Fame Stakes last out; keeps on giving. Activist Investing is riding a two-race winning streak; big-time player. Lost Ark is bred to handle move to grass.

FIFTH: Locked tallied fast late-pace figure when third in debut; added ground plays to strength. Drum Roll Please has trained swiftly since even sixth in debut; very interesting. Sturdy is working with a purpose for debut; stay tuned to the tote.

SIXTH: Focus Pocus bested a next-out winner when a game second in debut; more to come. Miss Maximus compiled eye-catching work tab for debut; could be the goods. Midnight Concerto is from a dam that has produced two winners from two foals to race; must consider.

SEVENTH: Dear Lady has trained sharply since last start; bred to handle move to sod. I'm So Sorry should be aided by cutback to shorter route. Swoop to Finish is fresh and working swiftly; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Run Smitty Run makes first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; gets barn's first winner at meet. Forced Ranking fits the classic Chad Brown profile; likely underlay. Morning Cup is speedy and rested; dangerous.

NINTH: Feathers Road was a determined winner last week; pairs up. Disco Deano could play out as the controlling speed. Saint Selby also is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Proven Hope tallied swift final fraction when a game second in last; keeps on giving. Deputy Connect owns fast figures on "A" efforts. Brooklyn Diamonds drops in first start since claimed by Linda Rice; mixed message. Skate to Heaven is another that owns fast back figures; don't ignore.