22-1 shot Mixto scores victory in $1 million Pacific Classic and earns berth in Breeders' Cup

DEL MAR, Calif. — Doug O'Neill was keeping one eye on each of his two runners in the Pacific Classic. Katonah figured to have the better chance. Mixto, after all, had just one win in 13 career races.

Surprise.

Mixto, a 22-1 shot, surged to the lead in the final sixteenth of a mile and scored a half-length victory in the $1 million race at Del Mar on Saturday.

“We’d all be lying if we thought we’d be where we are right now," O'Neill said. "The wire came up at the perfect time.”

Owned by famed Calumet Farm, Mixto earned an automatic berth in the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 2 at the seaside track north of San Diego.

“He’s given us a few hints of being a special horse, but today he really validated the horse he is,” said O’Neill, whose only other Pacific Classic win came in 2006 with Lava Man.

Ridden by Kyle Frey, Mixto ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.10. He paid $46.40, $16.40 and $8.60 as the second-longest shot in the field of eight.

“So sweet,” Frey said. "This is the biggest day of racing in my career. No doubt.”

Mixto had the most modest record in the field. The 4-year-old colt had earnings of just $182,180. Saturday's victory was worth $600,000.

“This horse is always knocking on the door so he deserved a chance,” O'Neill said.

Dr. Venkman, the even-money favorite, was fourth.

In a photo provided by Benoit Photo, Mixto and jockey Kyle Frey win the $1,000,000 FanDuel Racing Pacific Classic, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, Calif. Credit: AP

O'Neill's other entry, Katonah, finished seventh.

Argentina-bred Full Serrano returned $9 and $7. Reincarnate, trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, paid $4.40 to show.

After sunny skies most of the afternoon, a thick marine layer rolled in from the nearby Pacific Ocean shortly before post time in front of 12,484.

The Grade 1 race was missing its original favorite, Adare Manor. The acclaimed mare trained by Baffert was scratched after she had painful muscle contractions after a gallop on Thursday.

“Even though maybe it wasn’t the Yankees-Dodgers, but it was like the Orioles-Tigers,” O'Neill joked before turning serious. “To make it here you got to stay injury free and train every day. There will be some horses that come from this and do great things down the road I think.”